LIGHTS! CAMERA! CHRISTIE! Mike Perkins Receives Academy Award

Christie's principal product developer, Mike Perkins, has been awarded the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in Scientific and Engineering, along with three other recipients, for his work on the design and development of the Christie E3LH projection system, developed in partnership with Dolby Laboratories. This award marks the third Academy Award for Christie, having previously received two awards for technical achievements.

The Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projection System is the first projector to bring both high dynamic range (HDR) and wide color gamut (WCG) technologies to the viewing audience. The system can be used as a single projector head or dual projector head configuration with a patented relay lens that enables 3D stereoscopic presentations with full brightness and simultaneous imaging to both eyes for an improved viewing experience. The system has been installed in more than 300 commercial and non-commercial cinema screens, including 3D color correction and review rooms in more than 15 countries.

Christie was at the forefront of the conversion from film to digital and continued its tradition of innovation with the development of the E3LH, which started in 2012. The projection system was first available in June 2015 for the theatrical release of Tomorrowland, and its underlying technology has significantly improved the moviegoing experience: on-screen black levels jumped from the typical 2000:1 to a whopping 1,000,000:1 to make the black portions of a scene truly black and RGB pure laser illumination expanded the color gamut beyond the standard DCI color space.

As a principal product developer, Perkins led a team of engineers with expertise in projection systems, light sources, and chip sets, and worked with the team at Brass Roots Technologies, which Christie acquired in 2022. Perkins will be recognized during the official awards ceremony on Feb. 23 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA.

“We’re thrilled that Mike has been recognized for his innovative work that has, and will, continue to shape the cinema industry. With over 25 years at Christie, Mike’s vision and expertise, in collaboration with the cinema team, have led to the development of technology that has truly redefined the moviegoing experience,” said Brian Claypool, EVP, cinema, Christie.

The Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards honor individuals and companies whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures. In 1983, Christie and LaVezzi Machine Works received the award for the development of the first completely sealed, maintenance-free 35mm projector intermittent film transport device, branded the Christie Ultramittent. In 1998, Christie won its second Academy Award for the development of the ELF 1-C Endless Loop Film Transport and Storage System.