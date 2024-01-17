Christie on 20 Years of Exhibiting at ISE

(Image credit: ISE)

You might have noticed that the 2024 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) logo proudly displays “20 Years.” The first ISE was held in Geneva, Switzerland at the Great Exhibition Hall, and Christie was there. Three Christie employees reflect on the past 20 years of exhibiting at the show, about ISE’s growth, and evolution.

From Geneva to Barcelona, the show has marked several firsts for Christie, including the launch of its original MicroTiles in 2010.

2004: Geneva, Switzerland

Pal Roppa, senior technical support engineer, outside of the Geneva Palexpo, where the first ISE trade show was held. (Image credit: Christie)

The first ISE was held in Geneva, Switzerland, a location that ISE organizers felt was “neutral,” and covered residential, commercial, and ProAV technology. “Germany was the place for any sort of trade shows in our industry at the time,” said Phil Lord, regional sales manager, Cinema. “As a pro-audio-visual show, there was nothing really like it in Europe. So that’s why we participated and signed up. We thought, let's support it and see what it's all about.”

“I can remember the show very well: it was one hall, and it was half-empty,” Lord said. “We got there, and I remember thinking on the first day, ‘What are we doing?’ It was just a bunch of manufacturers talking to each other.”

Pal Roppa, a senior technical support engineer, was at the first show in Geneva. “ISE wasn’t broadcast, it wasn’t cinema, but it was for the types of products that we had in our range at the time, like the Vivid Red and the Vivid Blue projectors. So, I thought it was a good fit for us.”

The first show was, by all measures, a success. Christie's partners came, and despite the quiet start, it was busy. “Even from that very first show, it's always been a great opportunity to meet my partners and my customers,” Roppa added. "We’ve supported them from day one, and they’ve listened to us. From my point of view, we’ve had a really strong relationship with ISE for many, many years."

However, there were some downsides to ISE’s original location in Switzerland. “One thing I remember about Austria was how incredibly expensive it was. The hotels, meals, bar bills—it was all very, very expensive,” Lord said. Pal recalls how cold it was while unloading the gear for the show. “We were really close to the shutter doors, and the cold air from the Swiss Alps was blowing in and we were just shivering, unpacking the show.”

Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona

Christie’s booth at ISE 2005 significantly grew in size. (Image credit: Christie)

The show doubled in size from the first to the second year, with over 7,400 attendees from 78 countries and 220 exhibitors, and Christie expanded as well. The booth was bigger, and its demos had become more complex. And ISE had moved from Geneva to Amsterdam.

“The show was much, much bigger,” Lord recalled. “The camaraderie in the evening and the nights at the Irish pub, you know, a few doors away from the show in Amsterdam, were certainly highlights.”

But because of a scheduling conflict at the RAI Amsterdam, the show was on the move again for its third year, this time to Brussels, Belgium. Even before the doors opened, the show exceeded the organizers’ expectations with over 270 registered exhibitors. Ultimately, 11,000 people attended the show—an increase of almost 50% from 2005. It was the relocation to Brussels that proved to be very memorable for the Christie team.

“It was so cold,” Lord said. “The heating didn’t come on in the hall until the first day of the show. So, the engineers were working in hats and gloves, and I remember some of the controllers and PCs were actually freezing, it was that cold.” The show took place in an aircraft-style hangar, which was not well-insulated against the elements.

(Image credit: Christie)

“We had a much bigger booth in 2006,” Roppa said. “Vista Control Systems [which Christie acquired in 2007] were opposite us, and they had three of our projectors in a blended display. We had projectors with Stewart Filmscreens on our booth,” Lord recalled. But because of the cold, the screens wouldn’t stretch. “We had to buy hair dryers to warm up the screens,” said Marcos Fernandez, regional sales manager, in Spain.

Fernandez and Roppa remember the stand builders stapling a “roof” to one of the projection booths. “We turned the projectors on and then we all huddled in the room so that we could keep warm behind them!”

2004 to 2024

(Image credit: Christie)

The move to Barcelona has been a welcome change. With ISE’s continued growth, the Amsterdam RAI was just too small. “They had to build temporary marquees because there were so many exhibitors. It wasn’t big enough for everybody,” Roppa said.

Regardless of the location or the temperature, the booth is always ready on day one. “It doesn’t matter what happens: the first day of the show everything is up and running. What I’ve learned is, especially at that time during the early years of the show as an engineer, is that there is always a Plan B and Plan C,” Fernandez added.

For Christie, the success of the show comes down to a few things: decades of experience, careful planning, and, in the case of ISE, a strong relationship with the organizers. “We’ve supported them from day one, and they’ve listened to us,” said Lord, of Christie’s relationship with the show. “From my point of view, we’ve had a really strong relationship with ISE for many, many years.”

You can find Christie at ISE 2024 in will be located at booth, #3K500 in Hall 3, where “Experience is everything,” and share your memories of ISE over the years.