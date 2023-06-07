Do You Really Know Christie?

Some might not be aware that the company known for its outstanding projectors has been in business for nearly 95 years. Christie’s Chris Kee, executive director of product management, Joel St-Denis, director of product management, and Steve Capling, senior director of enterprise marketing, discuss company milestones from 35mm film projectors to its development of DLP technology in the 1990s, to the first all-in-one RGB laser projector.

But that’s only the projector side. Christie is also an innovator of end-to-end image processing technologies, and when its customers asked for video distribution over IP, the company listened.

Check out this engaging discussion to hear from these three industry veterans on Christie’s colorful history and how the company will address the needs of its clients and partners by continuing to innovate.

About Christie

For more than 90 years, Christie has brought great technology to life. From the first projectors we built in the 1960s to our digital cinema projection that revolutionized the movie industry, we lead the way and help our partners create amazing shared experiences.

So much has changed in the last few years. But we look forward with eager anticipation to what the future holds. Learn more.