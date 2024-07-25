Korbyt, Crestron Join Forces to Enhance the Hybrid Meeting Space

There's another collaboration on, well, collaboration. Korbyt Anywhere now integrates seamlessly with the Crestron AirMedia wireless presentation and conferencing system. Korbyt users can now efficiently distribute content to any display enabled with Crestron AirMedia wireless technology, extending the reach of Korbyt Anywhere to virtually any huddle space, conference room, or meeting space.

“Workplace collaboration is evolving rapidly, and today’s workers need tools to connect with and present to colleagues in any setting. This new integrated solution delivers targeted messaging through digital signage, while enabling workers to seamlessly present content and collaborate with others for a truly engaging user experience,” said Crestron’s director of technology partner programs, Bob Bavolacco.

Korbyt Anywhere—already optimized for use on the expansive assortment of Crestron Scheduling Panels—now has even greater reach within organizations that rely on the AirMedia solution for collaboration.

“Korbyt Anywhere and Crestron AirMedia align perfectly in that both platforms are designed to engage employees on their terms, on any device, in any setting,” said Andrew Gildin, VP of global partners and revenue operations at Korbyt. “Tightening our integration with Crestron AirMedia builds on our shared strengths to deliver a powerful solution that transforms any space into a high-quality conferencing space.”

Crestron’s AirMedia solution transforms any space into a highly productive conferencing space, with the ability to both present and host meetings wirelessly, from any device. Korbyt Anywhere empowers organizations to engage employees on various channels, including digital signage, desktop, web, email, and mobile devices. The cloud-based CMS is the industry’s most advanced platform for engaging workers in the office and on the go.

Integrating Korbyt Anywhere with the Crestron AirMedia solution makes it easier for businesses to deliver targeted digital signage content to any screen connected to AirMedia technology. Users easily connect wirelessly to present on any screen, while unoccupied rooms deliver uniquely targeted, passive content when not in use. The combined solution maximizes screen real estate throughout the organization, making it simple for staff and guests to connect instantly and bring meetings to life flawlessly from any device.