NDI in the News: Crestron Recognizes the Standard and a ProITAV Partnership

NDI Gains Crestron Integrated Partner Recognition

(Image credit: Crestron | NDI)

NDI has been named an official Crestron Integrated Partner. Crestron offers NDI support on the Crestron 1 Beyond line of broadcast-quality PTZ cameras and Automate VX multi-camera speaker tracking solution. These products are designed to bring equity and boost interactivity to meeting room applications, a critical use case for pro AV. The integration allows Crestron to use NDI as a protocol to simplify video workflows.

“Becoming a Crestron Integrated Partner marks a significant milestone for NDI,” said Charles Dobson, business development at NDI. “Crestron’s position as the market leader in pro AV, combined with their innovative PTZ camera line, positions us to drive forward the adoption of NDI technology and demonstrate how NDI’s capabilities enhance the quality and performance of Crestron’s ecosystem.”

Crestron’s 1 Beyond cameras and Automate VX solution are used with video conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms software to level up the experience in meeting rooms of all sizes with clear, crisp intelligent video. By integrating NDI interfaces into its cameras, Creston simplifies the cabling for installation as a single ethernet cable can carry power, control, and video. For high profile or multi-purpose spaces that require a high camera count, NDI protocol ensures high-quality video with easy connectivity. Additionally, the integration significantly contributes to NDI’s ecosystem with uniquely capable camera products that are ready to be specified into any NDI workflow, fostering the adoption and standardization of best-of-breed technologies in pro AV. The integration of NDI features into Crestron’s products demonstrates the benefits of professional-grade tools and functionalities to their customers.

ProITAV Adds NDI to Portfolio of Technologies for Pro AV

(Image credit: NDI | ProITAV)

NDI has partnered with ProITAV. ProITAV and the implementation support team at NDI will build several new products and enhance existing ones by adding NDI capabilities, including cameras, encoders, decoders, and AV switches.

“NDI is the sleeping giant when it comes to AV signal distribution,” said Dobson. “With the power of this technology in the hands of ProITAV, they will awaken the Pro AV market to NDI’s full potential with new designs that leverage the flexibility of this technology to enable simpler, lower cost solutions.”

The products and new offerings will maximize design, development, and manufacturing resources to expand digital audio/video connectivity solutions for the rapidly evolving AV/IT landscape.

By adding NDI as a technology offering to ProITAV customers, this initiative will give Pro AV OEMs new plug-and-play tools to solve AV signal distribution use cases. It represents a major endorsement of the NDI as a value-add for the ecosystem.

The Professional Audio-Visual Systems Market is forecasted to reach 356.88 billion by 2029. With ProITAV’s global team, along with NDI’s ultra-flexible SDK, this partnership accelerates the growth of high-quality Audio Video Management solutions powered by NDI.