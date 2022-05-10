Key Digital to Showcase Smart Extender Kit at InfoComm 2022

Key Digital (booth W1337 at InfoComm 2022) announced a new product bundle: the KD-XPS22U 4K 18G Smart Extender Kit. For installations where a display or projector is distanced from HDMI sources, the KD-XPS22U delivers uncompromised signal extension along with full-featured system control by bundling together the KD-PS22UTx 2x1 HDMI Switcher/Transmitter—with integral HDBaseT signal transmission capabilities—and the KD-X100MRx Receiver.

[InfoComm 2022: Key Digital to Showcase 'Conference Room in a box' Solutions]

Either unit can be powered from its partner Tx/Rx, increasing flexibility of where the units may be located. The KD-XPS22U is suited for applications in conference, training and lecture rooms, huddle spaces and even in home theaters.

[Key Digital Introduces New Seamless Matrix Switcher]

HDBaseT provides the bandwidth for delivery of uncompressed 10.2Gbps signals, which the KD-XPS22U extends with visually lossless compression by way of its 18G enabling technology to UHD signals up to 4096x2160. Key Digital’s soft-codec and KVM enabling system leverages HDBaseT’s bidirectionality to create a connectivity hub for professional USB cameras and microphones, audio DSP, keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen displays. Displays and projectors can be controlled directly by way of IR and RS-232 extension, via CEC control of power and volume or via free software—the KD App for iOS or the KDMS Pro software for Windows. eARC is supported for HDMI and optical audio, with audio de-embedding. The KD-XPS22U supports an expansive list of content standards for quality performance and ease of use.