InfoComm 2022: Key Digital to Showcase 'Conference Room in a box' Solutions

Award-winning digital video solutions developer Key Digital (booth W1337) will demonstrate its “Conference Room in a Box” (CRB) family of tailored conferencing solutions at InfoComm 2022. While robust and sophisticated, CRB systems require no programming and are easy to install and operate. Meeting participants can connect laptop AV through a wide variety of interfaces and remotely via all popular video conferencing software platforms. Essential AV sources can remain racked out of sight, with all the control needed provided by the free, user-friendly iOS KD App and integral CEC display control. With power support via Ethernet (PoE), HDBaseT (PoH) and USB, a single AC connection can suffice for an entire system.

[Key Digital Introduces New Seamless Matrix Switcher]

To accommodate meetings and venues of any size, from huddle room to board room, larger conference spaces and classrooms, the comprehensive line of CRB options includes Ultra HD switchers (including models for tabletop and wall plate installation), video and USB extenders, audio amplification, the KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera and the KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway (an affordable, simple-to-operate, single-chassis Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) contact-free Wi-Fi collaboration solution that allows meeting participants to cast content for big-screen presentation and markup from laptops, tablets, and smartphones of all major operating systems).

[InfoComm 2022 Registration Is Open]

Key Digital will also demonstrate its CRB family’s LeCAMbio Conferencing Systems, developed in partnership with TOA Electronics. LeCAMbio systems link the microphone beam-steering technology in a separately purchased TOA LENUBIO soundbar with Key Digital’s PTZ camera to automatically deliver simultaneous voice and camera tracking of conference presenters, improving conference focus while eliminating operational distractions for the host.