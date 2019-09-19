Kaltura Takes Action to Increase Female Leadership to 50% by 2024

Kaltura has pledged to work towards increasing female leadership at the company to 50 percent by 2024 as part of its new initiative to drive gender equality in tech. As a part of its objective to drive gender equality, both in representation and compensation, Kaltura has identified specific goals that the company aims to meet within the next five years to increase diversity and equality across the company.

In addition to its commitment to expanding female leadership, the company has also said that it will work to increase the number of female employees at all levels of the company to 50 percent, up from its current 32 percent, within the next five years. To ensure that it is on track to reach these goals by 2024, Kaltura will routinely monitor progress via bi-yearly check-ins for gender equality both in compensation and representation.

“As a company that operates across a wide range of industries, we are aware that there is still a long way to go in terms of reaching true gender equality,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “That said, we no longer want to take a back seat in this issue. True to our company values of openness, flexibility, andcollaboration, we are taking a stand for diversity and equality across all aspects of our company—regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender, or nationality. Ultimately, our goal is to raise awareness around this issue and leverage our position within the industry to inspire change.”

According to the World Economic Forum, women only represent between 24-percent and 37-percent of the international workforce today. In the technology field specifically, women make up less than 20-percent of tech jobs in the U.S., even though they make up more than half of the U.S. workforce. To raise awareness around this issue, Kaltura will be hosting a series of industry events that promote gender equality and encourage change leading up to 2024.

“Gender equality is important for Kaltura across the board, both for our existing employees and a key focus in our recruitment process,” said Sigal Srur, Kaltura senior VP of human resources. “Our approach is to take simple but meaningful actions to drive equality along the employee lifecycle, from attraction of candidates all the way to compensation. For example, we revisited the way we present job descriptions for our open positions, as it is a known fact that women tend to avoid applying for jobs if they do not meet all listed requirements, while men apply even if they are just a partial fit. By adjusting our job postings to better appeal to both genders, we have already raised the number of woman applicants by 20 percent."

"We have also defined internal KPIs to measure compensation of men versus women in similar positions, and if a discrepancy is found, we proactively raise the women’s salary accordingly," Srur added. "This helps to raise awareness within the organization and educate all levels of our workforce on the matter.”

To learn more about Kaltura’s gender equality initiative, and to join them in their pledge, visit: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/507/757/644/help-drive-gender-equality-in-the-tech-sector/.