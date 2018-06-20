AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel Recognized as a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018

John Zettel, CEO of global workplace technology and services provider, AVI-SPL, has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2018. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual report recognizing the top CEOs, which highlights leaders employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Zettel received an impressive approval rating based on anonymous and voluntary reviews AVI-SPL employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“There are many responsibilities that come with being CEO but, I believe the most important is having a positive impact in the personal and professional lives of employees,” said Zettel. “I am truly honored to be leading an incredible group of people at AVI-SPL and cannot thank them enough for their passion, efforts, and support.”

“Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year’s winners on this significant achievement,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. “It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work.”

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

Zettel’s lifetime CEO approval rating currently stands at 95 percent. Among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.