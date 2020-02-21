ISE Departs Amsterdam in Style

ISE 2020 completed its 15-year stay at RAI Amsterdam on Friday, Feb. 14 2020. The special ¡Hola Barcelona! event held on the final day brought down the curtain on ISE’s residence at Amsterdam’s leading exhibition centre. Politicians and executives saluted the RAI venue and the City of Amsterdam while looking ahead to the future with the show’s move to the Fira de Barcelona next year.

Against a backdrop of the international health crisis and a storm sweeping across Europe, ISE 2020 says it delivered a "vibrant exhibition floor and a compelling program of content that included conferences, keynotes and training." The four-day show ended an exciting chapter in the exhibition’s history.

“This year’s show demonstrated to us just how determined our attendees were to come to ISE," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "Many of our exhibitors exceeded their targets for customer engagement and lead generation. The show has delivered on all fronts: as the global industry’s biggest annual forum, as a launchpad for new solutions, as a place to do business, and as a source of professional development and education.”

Daily attendance figures, which include exhibitors and attendees, were as follows:

Monday, Feb. 10 (build-up, conferences, and opening address): 11,112

Tuesday, Feb. 11 (first day of exhibition): 27,592

Wednesday, Feb. 12: 34,004

Thursday, Feb. 13: 28,678

Friday, Feb. 14: 15,213

According to ISE, this makes a cumulative total of 116,599 visits to ISE 2020. Removing repeat visits by individuals on subsequent days gives a total of 52,128 unique attendees.

“Having now had a few days to reflect on our last ISE in Amsterdam, I am struck by the sheer determination and enthusiasm our AV industry friends and colleagues showed last week," said Dave Labuskes, CTS, CEO of AVIXA. "In the face of significant challenges, thousands of people still made the trip to the show, attended conferences and took part in the networking events, awards and parties, and engagement across the show floor was meaningful and important."

During ISE 2020, over 950 exhibitors booked their stands for ISE 2021, with 61,968 square meters of stand space sold by the close of the show. This equates to 82 percent of the available ISE 2021 show floor, and approximately 115 percent of this year’s exhibition floor space.

ISE 2021 will take place at the Gran Via – Fira de Barcelona on Feb. 2-5, 2021.