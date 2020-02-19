ISE Attendance Falls Significantly for 2020 Show

The space that LG was supposed to occupy in Hall 12 was turned into a food court area complete with food trucks.

In a tweet via @BeesBuzz shortly after the show closed, Integrated Systems Europe managing director Mike Blackman confirmed the drop in ISE attendance, indicating that ISE 2020 had 52,000 visitors—a drop of about 30,000 people compared to the record-setting crowd in 2019 of 81,268.

[LG Drops Out of ISE 2020]

It’s sad result considering this was the farewell show at Rai before ISE 2021 moves to the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona Feb. 2-5, 2021.

Reliable but unconfirmed sources also report that a few attending companies implemented self-quarantine measures (i.e. work from home) of up to 14 days for those who still had to go to the show.

While you are taking precautions for coronavirus, don’t forget that so far, this year’s flu is worse.