ISE 2025 Product Watch: Planar Expands DirectLight LED Family, PPDS Goes Big, Samsung's Signage, and More

ISE 2025 is rolling along with a few days in the rearview mirror. Don't worry, AV Network is here as your one-stop shop for updates from the show to make sure you fit in everything over the last few days.

Today, check out the latest from Planar, PPDS, Samsung, d&b audiotechnik, and Nice. And don't forget to check out some of our favorite booths here.

Planar Expands Planar DirectLight LED Family

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar is highlighting its expanded DirectLight family with the launch of the Planar DirectLight Slim Series. Featuring an ultra-thin, narrow width form factor, the new fine pixel pitch MicroLED video wall display accommodates curved and space-constrained applications that benefit from its unique form factor, including control rooms, broadcast studios, virtual production, extended reality, simulation and training, research and more.

Offering an installation depth of less than two inches, the new Planar DirectLight Slim Series is ideal for tightly curved video walls with the solution’s reduced width delivering minimal colorshift compared to other LED displays. The series is also well-suited for flat video walls in tight spaces as a result of its minimum depth and front serviceability. Models feature MicroLED technology and are available in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches with a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and a unique 4:9 aspect ratio to support deployment versatility and vibrant viewing experiences.

Planar DirectLight Slim Series also introduces pixel-level monitoring, offering more detailed insight into display health and performance by allowing users to identify when service or repair is needed. In addition to further simplifying display management, this delivers a faster time to issue resolution. Planar DirectLight Slim Series customers can also select from the industry-respected Planar WallDirector Video Controller or a compatible ColorLight controller. The solution also features remote power and five times the bandwidth of competitive solutions.

PPDS Extends Outdoor Display Range with New Philips Urban LED 5000, 6000, and 7000 Series

(Image credit: PPDS)

Unveiled and showcased for the first time on Philips stand 3P500, PPDS launched its new ultra-high bright Philips Urban LED 5000, 6000, and 7000 Series for complete and unlimited outdoor visual opportunities. The latest evolutions of the Philips Urban LED family bring versatility and durability, together with high-quality picture performance for an even greater number of markets and applications at public venues, high streets, and transportation hubs, all of which cater to both inside and outside settings, with almost zero limitations on the size, shape or location.

Delivering versatile brilliance for outdoor mastery, the new Urban LED 7000 Series is equipped with the tools and the technology to transform an ever-broadening range of settings—including bus stations, airports, casinos, and public venues—into a hive of unmissable digital activity. The Philips Urban LED 7000 comes in two panel sizes—500x500mm and 500x1000mm—designed to suit space requirements, with a choice of 2.9, 3.9, or 4.8 pixel pitch options.

An evolution of the Philips Urban LED Series designed to power FC Barcelona’s new giant video scoreboards, the new Philips Urban LED 6000 Series is the ideal dvLED outdoor solution for outdoor venues looking to make a big impression. Available in 1200x1200mm, 800x1200mm, and 800x900mm panels, and a range of pixel pitch variants to suit—6.67, 8.3, and 10—the built-to-order Philips Urban LED 6000 Series will deliver unparalleled high contrast and high refresh rates of 7680hz for smooth visual reproduction – including live broadcasting—with more color subtlety, shading, and saturation.

The new Philips Urban LED 5000 Series is PPDS’ first outdoor offering designed to help maximize advertising and communication opportunities around pitch and court perimeters inside stadiums.

d&b Launches ArrayCalc Version 12

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

d&b audiotechnik debuted ArrayCalc V12, the latest version of its renowned system planning and simulation software, at stand 7E150 in hall 7. This update introduces new features including d&b’s innovative virtual Patch Plan, an enhanced visualization tool designed to streamline workflows and improve the accuracy of infrastructural planning. These enhancements enable users to plan and deploy sound systems with precision and efficiency, reducing both time and effort.

A key feature of ArrayCalc V12 is d&b’s virtual Patch Plan, which represents a significant improvement in professional sound system planning. As audio networks become increasingly complex, the Patch Plan simplifies system design by providing a comprehensive visual representation of the system infrastructure. The visualization of the system architecture and the ability to plan the system racks within ArrayCalc significantly reduces the need for third-party tools.

ArrayCalc V12 is designed to simplify system planning and meet the challenges of managing complex workflows. Some key features include increased automation and improved user experience; streamlined system rack design; Soundscape design support; Milan integration; export and documentation options; and CCL support.

Samsung Showcases Color E-Paper and AI Signage Solutions

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung introduced its next-generation of commercial displays that feature AI-powered solutions at ISE 2025.

The Samsung Color E-Paper delivers new levels of energy efficiency, while the AI features in SmartThings Pro and the Interactive Display increase the intelligence, control and usability of business-focused screens. In addition, the supersized 115-inch Smart Signage screen brings a new level of immersive visuals to life. All of these innovative solutions are being displayed at booth 3F500.

Samsung Color E-Paper (EMDX model) enhances energy-efficient digital signage by combining digital ink with innovative full-color e-paper technology. This ultra-low power, lightweight and slim display serves as an eco-conscious alternative to traditional analog and paper-based promotional materials while delivering the high visibility and functionality that businesses demand.

Samsung is also highlighting how in 2025, SmartThings Pro, Samsung’s hyper-connected business-to-business (B2B) management platform, is bringing enhanced AI and automation capabilities to improve operational efficiency. The company is also showcasing the 2025 Interactive Display (WAFX-P model), powered by Android OS 15 and featuring new AI capabilities that enhance education and collaboration opportunities.

The WAFX-P model provides AI capabilities, featuring Circle to Search, which enables users to easily search for images or translate text directly on-screen, and AI Summary, which automatically generates concise recaps of lectures or meetings.

Nice Announces Gefen Gen3 AVoIP

Nice launched Gefen Gen3 AVoIP in Barcelona. Its new product line is designed to enhance AV-over-IP technology. As the market demands increasingly sophisticated and scalable AV solutions, Gefen Gen3 delivers quality performance, simplified deployment, and robust control, empowering integrators to create exceptional experiences across various professional applications.

Gefen Gen3 AVoIP has an array of features designed for the modern AV landscape. Its support for 4K Ultra HD with HDR ensures high quality visuals, while 7.1-channel audio, analog audio break-out, and optical return path provide flexible audio integration. Scalability is paramount, with support for video walls up to 16x16 and a virtual matrix capable of handling an astounding 65,000 devices. The Gefen Syner-G software simplifies system configuration and management, streamlining deployment and reducing installation time. OSD hotkey switching and USB roaming enhance the user experience, while HDMI and USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode inputs ensure compatibility with a variety of devices. Power over Ethernet eliminates the need for external power supplies to further simplify installation and reduce clutter.

Integrators can benefit from its simplified setup, comprehensive control features, and robust performance, enabling them to set a new standard for AV routing and distribution across a wide range of applications, including corporate environments, digital signage, education, broadcast and media productions, and entertainment and hospitality.