ISE 2025: Best Booths from the Social Media Universe

Check out some of the social media posts that have caught our eye from Barcelona.

Wednesday, February 5, Italian digital artist Quayola will give the Creative Keynote presentation. He will provide fascinating insights into his groundbreaking projects, including the mesmerising &#039;Arborescent&#039; projection mapping experience on Casa Batlló, which takes place on February 1 and 2 as the next edition of ISE kicks off in Barcelona.
Were you unable to get to Barcelona? That's okay, because not only was our team on hand to bring you news from the showfloor every day, there were thousands of people capturing cool videos of some of the most exciting booths.

To keep up with our tradition of bringing you booths we love from InfoComm and NAB, take a look at some of the booth's we saw come to life on social media. We'll try to add more as the show goes on, so keep those posts coming!

A Rad Performance at PPDS

A partnership driven by innovation and teamwork, PPDS joined forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2022 as an ‘Official Team Supplier’ and announced its extension at ISE 2025 with a little show for attendees.

Christie Dazzles... Again

Christie always seems to have a booth that dazzles and finds its way on our list. Seems like nothing is different at ISE 2025.

LG and Its Dazzling LED

AVIXA spied a kinetic wall from LG using built-in AI. You may have heard, but AI is quite the topic in Pro AV.

Another Show with The Wall

Like Christie, Samsung always dazzles at trade shows. Like InfoComm, The Wall caught everyone's eye at ISE.

Lights, Camera... Well, More Lights

Robe Lighting not only showed off some of its solutions, but put on a real show as well.

Not All the Fun Had to Be at the Booths

From the opening projection mapping show from Quayola to the Lighting Hall and robot guides, ISE 2025 had it all.

