ISE 2025: Best Booths from the Social Media Universe

Were you unable to get to Barcelona? That's okay, because not only was our team on hand to bring you news from the showfloor every day, there were thousands of people capturing cool videos of some of the most exciting booths.

To keep up with our tradition of bringing you booths we love from InfoComm and NAB, take a look at some of the booth's we saw come to life on social media. We'll try to add more as the show goes on, so keep those posts coming!

BOOTHS WE LOVE: InfoComm 2024 | NAB 2024

A Rad Performance at PPDS

A partnership driven by innovation and teamwork, PPDS joined forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2022 as an ‘Official Team Supplier’ and announced its extension at ISE 2025 with a little show for attendees.

It was certainly an eventful opening day to @ISE_Show 2025 in Barcelona. PPDS (@PhilipsDisplays) celebrated their contract extension with Oracle Red Bull Racing in style with an incredible performance from world BMX Flatland champion @vikigomez #ISE2025 pic.twitter.com/ox2sJCbkErFebruary 5, 2025

Christie Dazzles... Again

Christie always seems to have a booth that dazzles and finds its way on our list. Seems like nothing is different at ISE 2025.

Join us at @ise_show! 🌟 Experience incredible displays at our stand showcasing top-tier #ProAV solutions. Explore our interactive zones featuring groundbreaking products. Stay tuned for more! #ISE2025 pic.twitter.com/EivoopZjWJFebruary 4, 2025

#AD Have you experienced @ChristieDigital AV solutions at @ISE_Show? If you’re headed to #ISE2025 there are all new experiences to explore at Christie stands 3K500 and 3C400! Here’s why Christie should be on your must-see list 👉 https://t.co/xhEtYgpqFB pic.twitter.com/2Ve2mXdX4LFebruary 3, 2025

LG and Its Dazzling LED

AVIXA spied a kinetic wall from LG using built-in AI. You may have heard, but AI is quite the topic in Pro AV.

Another Show with The Wall

Like Christie, Samsung always dazzles at trade shows. Like InfoComm, The Wall caught everyone's eye at ISE.

Lights, Camera... Well, More Lights

Robe Lighting not only showed off some of its solutions, but put on a real show as well.

💥 We are having a fantastic time at @ISE_Show 2025.💥Visit us in Hall 6 Booth 6P100 to experience all the latest in @Robelighting innovation & take a trip to ‘THE FIFTH DIMENSION’.You don’t want to miss this!#robelighting #robeinnovation #newrobegear #ise2025 pic.twitter.com/JBu8IKlspvFebruary 5, 2025

Not All the Fun Had to Be at the Booths

From the opening projection mapping show from Quayola to the Lighting Hall and robot guides, ISE 2025 had it all.

🤩What a spectacular show!This year's mesmerising artwork by Italian multimedia artist Quayola is combines his unique artistic vision with state-of-the-art technology, this year's performance is modern AV par excellence 👀See you at #ISE2025!#ISE2025 #ISEConnectionrestored pic.twitter.com/Jb1ldCZX6YFebruary 3, 2025