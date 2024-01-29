ISE 2024 Info: Magewell's First Plug-In for Q-SYS Partner Program and More

ISE 2024 is right around the corner. Before you hit up the show floor at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, find out what you don't want to miss with our weekly ISE 2024 Info updates.

Today, we look at Magewell, Navori Labs, Kindermann, Hive, and the openGear Leader Partners.

Magewell Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program, Will Debut First Plug-In

(Image credit: Magewell)

Magewell is heading to ISE 2024 (booth 5E710) as the latest member of the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. The first result of the initiative—the Q-SYS Control plug-in for Magewell's USB Fusion video capture, mixing and presentation device—has been endorsed with Q-SYS Certified status and is now available for download through the Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager found in Q-SYS Designer Software.

Magewell's USB Fusion hardware and accompanying app let users easily combine cameras, wired or wireless screenshares, and media file sources into visually compelling live presentations for streaming, live event production, online lectures, webinars, video conferencing and other applications. Users can switch between sources or combine inputs into attractive scene layouts.

The initial release of the Magewell USB Fusion plug-in for Q-SYS supports basic source switching and scene layout capabilities. All functionality available through the front-panel buttons on the USB Fusion hardware can be replicated inside Q-SYS Designer Software. Support for additional USB Fusion features is planned for a future update of the plug-in.

Navori Labs to Showcase Unified Signage and Analytics Solutions

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

Navori Labs will showcase its QL digital signage and Aquaji analytics software solutions at booth 6H460. The roadmap includes a preview of Aquaji modules that will allow operators of retail media networks and DOOH advertising campaigns to access and analyze key metrics within the QL software environment. Navori Labs will also preview a similar integration within its next-generation media player dongle scheduled for release later this year.

Navori Labs will demonstrate how its customers in retail and other verticals benefit from the convergence of QL and Aquaji today, while also discussing plans to add key audience measurement metrics such as people counting within QL.

Key demonstrations for attendees will include how Navori's innovations in AI and computer vision solutions enable data-driven, context-aware content automation for audience engagement. In its present-day workflow, Aquaji monitors consumer behaviors and anonymously gathers audience demographics. That information is reported to QL, which can trigger content and ads that cater to specific consumers.

Navori Labs will also preview the benefits of its next-generation StiX media player dongle, the StiX 3800, in a real-world retail environment. Benefits include the ability to measure foot traffic or vehicle counting around the screen. The StiX 3800 will also add audience metrics to QL’s playback reports and activate screens only when an audience is detected, reducing energy consumption and costs.

Navori will also discuss an on-demand AI content generation service to generate visual content tailored to specific industries or use cases, along with enhanced real-time data integration features that allow Navori customers to develop their own connectors for data retrieval.

Kindermann to Feature New Klick&Show K-FX Plus

(Image credit: Kindermann)

At booth 2S300, Kindermann will present its new dual-screen collaboration system Klick&Show K-FX Plus. Together with the new transmitters, which can now stream laptop content in true 4K resolution, Kindermann helps enhance wireless meetings.

Klick&Show K-FX Plus enables the connection of existing USB devices in the conference room, such as video or soundbars, cameras, and speakerphones. These can be used wirelessly with the notebook, regardless of the UCC platform.

With the integrated dual-screen functionality, two main displays can be used directly on a K-FX Plus base unit, making meetings clearer and more productive. Content can be streamed to the host laptop so that it can be shared with external users. The new Klick&Show K-FX Plus also supports the input of two USB cameras in order to offer different perspectives for external online participants. The cameras can be used both wirelessly via a laptop and wired via USB from a stationary PC. Wired HDMI sources, such as a local computer or a document camera, can be connected thanks to the integrated 4K-compatible HDMI input.

Kindermann is also presenting two new Wi-Fi transmitters, available with an HDMI or USB-C connection. The new 4K transmitters not only enable wireless mirroring of content in 4K quality, but also have two auxiliary buttons that can be used to trigger various additional functions. The new Klick&Show 4K transmitters shine with an exceptional design and connect laptops to the Klick&Show base unit with a "plug-and-play-"like user experience.

Hive to Launch New Products

(Image credit: Hive)

Hive will showcase the Beeblade Minima, Osmia, and Pluto, and the new Beehive chassis in Barcelona. The expanded ecosystem offers users more media playback solutions that work in harmony with a wide range of project types. Additionally, Hive is also launching the brand-new Beehive 5U rack mountable chassis at ISE 2024.

Beeblade seamlessly integrates into any Smart Display Module (SDM) compatible display or projector. Joining the Pluto Beeblade, the Beeblade Minima is Hive’s newest HD player with the lowest technical specification. The new Beeblade Osmia is a mid-range solution that can achieve 4K media and 4K output capacity. The Beeblade family can also live in Hive’s Beebox and Beehive units.

The Beebox is a custom designed portable enclosure that can be placed next to display technology if there is no in-built SDM slot. Beehive is a 5U chassis that can hold up to 16 Beeblades so that you can create a system that suits the unique nature of your project.

Additionally, you can manage each player in the Beehive through Hive’s software that’s naturally easy to use, from any device, anywhere. Designed to be better for the planet, the product ecosystem is constructed without any unnecessary features, creating more compact, intuitive, and greener systems.

Newest openGear-compatible Products to Be Highlighted

openGear Leader Partners will be showcasing their newest openGear-compatible products during the Integrated Systems Europe Conference (ISE) 2024, announced Ross Video, the company behind the open-architecture, modular frame system. AJA (4F100), Apantac (5H600), Ross Video (5J880), VITEC (5C300), Cobalt, and MultiDyne will demonstrate on the show floor and their websites how the openGear platform supports the deployment of technologies within the DashBoard common control and monitoring ecosystem.

New this year, the openGear frame will be on display and in use at the HDBaseT Alliance booth 2P500. openGear Leader Partner Apantac’s two new HDBaseT 3 extenders and receivers for transmitting uncompressed 4K, 2K, HD, 3D, audio, and control signals (RS232, IR), controlled with HDBaseT technology will be featured and demonstrated on the HDBaseT stand.

What to expect from openGear Leader Partners: