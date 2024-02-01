ISE 2024 Info: L-Acoustics Debuts AI-Powered Mixhalo and More Must Sees

ISE 2024 is winding down and the finish line is in sight. Be sure to swing by Snap One, SDVoE Alliance, and intoPIX.

L-Acoustics to Preview New AI-powered Mixhalo Translate and Xi Series

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

L-Acoustics will showcase new capabilities for the L-ISA platform with AI-powered Mixhalo Translate in Audio Demo Room B4, Hall 8.0 in Barcelona. Mixhalo’s real-time audio streaming software unlocks a new creative dimension with high-fidelity, low-latency audio for audiences at conferences, sporting events, museums, and more. Having gained industry attention worldwide by winning both audio technology and event technology of the year at the AV Awards in London late last year, Mixhalo is now set to revolutionize interpretation services at live events, bringing AI and cloud services to the L-ISA platform.

L-Acoustics is also launching the Xi Series, an extension to the acclaimed X Series of coaxial speakers. Visitors to ISE 2024 will be able to see and hear the freshly launched X8i and X6i models in Hall 7 booth 7F150, Hall 2 2G500, and the same Audio Demo Room as Mixhalo. The Xi Series is designed to meet the demands of every type of integration project that requires powerful, premium sound in a discrete format that can seamlessly blend into any room architecture.

The Xi Series offers a range of installation-focused coaxial enclosures with distinct formats, bandwidth, and SPL specifically tailored for short throw applications. These enclosures provide pristine sound quality and discreet design, allowing them to integrate elegantly into venues requiring natural and powerful sound.

Mixhalo Translate will be demonstrated at ISE in the L-Acoustics demo room, Hall 8, B4 at the following times:

Thursday, Feb. 1: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. (local time)

Friday, Feb. 2: 11:30 a.m.

Racks, Mounts, and Cabling, Oh My! Snap One Is a One-Stop Shop

(Image credit: Snap One)

ISE attendees can test out and experience the gear at Snap One’s booth 2L130, which showcases Strong solutions including the In-Cabinet Slide-Out Rack, Carbon Series digital display mounts and VersaMount In-Wall Mount for displays.

The In-Cabinet Slide-Out Racks simplify maintenance access and are available in sizes from 8U to 42U and feature steel construction with sag-free rails that support up to 136kg. The performance of Strong products is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, providing extra assurance that infrastructure will be among the longest-lasting components in any project.

Meanwhile, Strong’s Carbon Series Dual Arm Articulating Mount provides a mounting solution for large displays up to 90 inches that offers up to 28 inches of arm extension with UL listed weight capacity ensuring long-term durability. The innovative and flexible VersaMount Single-Arm Articulating Wall Mount is also on display, showing how the in-wall VersaBox-based solution allows TVs from 24-80 inches to articulate up to 16 inches off the wall and offers a convenient knockout to add the Compact Wattbox power protection unit at the display location. Booth visitors will also be able to see active displays utilizing the advanced 4K and 8K HDMI cables available from Binary and learn about the launch of Wirepath bulk wire for the European market coming soon.

Not One, Not Two, But Three! Check Out These Interactive Demos at the SDVoE Alliance Booth

(Image credit: SDVoE Alliance)

The SDVoE Alliance has been busy at ISE 2024. Visitors to the alliance's booth (stand, 5B100) can witness these three informative demonstrations

Sustainability Shootout: The Sustainability Shootout will leverage power meters to showcase the lower power consumption of an SDVoE endpoint. The SDVoE endpoint will be compared side-by-side with two other 1G AV-over-IP technologies. Additionally, the demonstration will unpack the decoded video output of all three solutions on individual displays, allowing observers to see the superior image quality of the high-performance SDVoE Pixel Packing CODEC compared to the highly compressed 1G solutions. The demo, which will be controlled via a Crestron touch screen controller, will allow users to select various source and display configurations, including Multiview, uniquely supported by SDVoE. The Multiview configuration will highlight the power and flexibility of SDVoE. At the same time, the displays connected to the two competitors' endpoints are rendered useless since they do not natively support multiview functionality.

Powerful and Flexible KVM: The SDVoE Alliance's KVM demonstration will implement the BlueRiver KVM Software Development Kit to enable mouse roaming across multiple PC desktops. The demonstration will occur on a single display, dynamically switching mouse and keyboard control from one PC to another as the mouse roams across the Quad Split multiview layout. The USB mouse and keyboard control can be locked to the currently controlled PC using a hotkey to stop the mouse from roaming. An additional hotkey can allow the presently controlled PC desktop to switch to full screen. Additionally, a PC is dedicated to stream bitmaps on the SDVoE network, which can be subscribed to by the SDVoE Receiver endpoint. This functionality is provided by Semtech's BlueRiver PC Streamer, which will be introduced at ISE 2024, which enables custom graphics to be displayed alongside video content in the Multiview layout.

5K, Available Now: The SDVoE Alliance will unveil robust and reliable point-to-point HDMI extension of a 5K60 image format, utilizing small form factor, low cost, and low power SDVoE endpoints between a PC, featuring a Nvidia graphics card, and an ultrawide 5K monitor. Known as an emerging format that allows for high-resolution ultrawide desktops on a single display, 5K is becoming popular in video conferencing applications where a single ultrawide display is used in place of two displays mounted side-by-side, providing a single continuous desktop that can display the presentation material, while displaying the camera feeds of remote meeting participants around the edges (using Microsoft Teams, Zoom and other third-party platforms), in very high resolution.

intoPIX Unveils TicoXS FIP

(Image credit: intoPIX)

intoPIX is showcasing its TicoXS FIP codec in diverse and challenging environments, across various processors, and for a multitude of applications at booth 5H700. This includes CPU or GPU software senders and receivers utilizing laptops or mini PCs, and integration into Intel FPGA or AMD FPGA, within an 8K and a 4K over a gigabit-based IP network, and incorporation with wireless transmission.

The intoPIX JPEG XS, combined with the Flawless Imaging profile, provides advanced capabilities for handling demanding graphics, excel spreadsheets, and test patterns, in addition to gaming, cinema, and live content, all at a low bitrate. The FPGA cores and the software demonstrated at ISE include indeed the support of the new JPEG XS TDC profile released in 2024.