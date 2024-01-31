ISE 2024 Info: Kramer's Expanded AVoIP Portfolio and 4 New Products to See

It's ISE 2024 week. Can't make it to Barcelona? Overwhelmed with where to start on the show floor at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via? Don't worry, we got you covered.

Today, checkout five new products from Kramer, Lightware Visual Engineering, HuddleCamHD, PPDS, and d&b.

Kramer Unveils Advanced AVoIP Solutions KDS-17 and KDS-100

(Image credit: Kramer)

Kramer is expanding its AV-over-IP portfolio and will showcase its new KDS-17 and KDS-100 solutions at ISE. Kramer's AVoIP solution portfolio includes a full array of decoders, auto-switcher encoders in various form factors, and a dedicated cloud-based device manager. These versatile solutions cater to enterprises, educational institutions, homeland security, military, and government applications, allowing for flexible deployment in any quantity.

The KDS-17 offers ultra-high performance and scalability, utilizing JPEG2K-like compression for superior video and audio streaming over 1GE networks. Ideal for spaces requiring 4K60 4.4.4 video quality with minimal latency, it supports up to 1,000 video sources, making it suitable for command centers, meeting rooms, digital signage, and more.

The KDS-100 leverages the H.264/265 open standard for efficient bandwidth usage and interoperability. Its dual streaming capabilities make it perfect for environments requiring live recording. Suitable for operations rooms, university auditoriums, and command centers, the KDS-100 provides high-quality 4K60 4:2:2 video streaming and supports up to 1,000 video sources, facilitating easy deployment and scalability for any network AV installation size.

Lightware Visual Engineering to Debut New 1G AV-over-IP Solution

(Image credit: Lightware Visual Solutions)

Lightware will showcase a range of solutions for the corporate, education, and live event sectors at booth 3N750. One of these will be the premier of the Gemini GVN.

Gemini GVN, the new 1G AV-over-IP solution, is capable of transmitting 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 image quality. Additionally, Lightware will showcase its rental and staging solution, UBEX, which enables uncompressed 4K UHD@60Hz 4:4:4 signal extension with latency-free multi-streaming. UBEX is designed for use in a 10G Ethernet network.

Visitors to the Lightware stand will also see the Taurus TPN—the media-over-IP solution tailored for medium to large conference rooms—and Taurus UCX-4x3-HCM40-Dual Screen UCX. The Taurus UCX-TPN and HDMI-TPN devices, both leveraging SDVoE technology, form the core of the solution, allowing for the creation of adaptable media-over-IP matrices.

HuddleCamHD Introduces Dual-Sensor Auto-Tracking Camera

(Image credit: HuddleCamHD)

HuddleCamHD will unveil its the SimplTrack 3, the company's camera which enhances the auto-tracking and framing technology standard. Developed with educational institutions in mind, the SimplTrack 3 offers tracking precision and flexibility in various settings, from classrooms to stage productions.

Key features to know are:

Dual-Sensor Auto-Tracking : The SimplTrack 3's innovative dual-sensor system ensures accurate tracking of lecturers and performers while intelligently ignoring irrelevant movements and adapting to changes in height and position.

: The SimplTrack 3's innovative dual-sensor system ensures accurate tracking of lecturers and performers while intelligently ignoring irrelevant movements and adapting to changes in height and position. Smart Tracking and Framing : Seamlessly transition between tracking an individual and framing groups, ideal for dynamic classroom interactions and conference settings.

: Seamlessly transition between tracking an individual and framing groups, ideal for dynamic classroom interactions and conference settings. 20X Optical Zoom : This feature brings clarity to every frame, intended for capturing detailed views in large lecture halls or expansive stage settings.

: This feature brings clarity to every frame, intended for capturing detailed views in large lecture halls or expansive stage settings. Seamless System Integration : The SimplTrack 3 integrates effortlessly with lecture capture systems like Panopto, Kaltura, and Yuja, streamlining content creation for educators.

: The SimplTrack 3 integrates effortlessly with lecture capture systems like Panopto, Kaltura, and Yuja, streamlining content creation for educators. Zone Tracking for Comprehensive Coverage : Designed to give remote learners a complete view of important areas like whiteboards and presentation spaces.

: Designed to give remote learners a complete view of important areas like whiteboards and presentation spaces. Smart Preset Zones: Enhance remote-learning experiences by clearly showcasing written content on whiteboards.

PPDS Unveils New 'Publisher App'

(Image credit: PPDS)

To be unveiled at ISE 2024, PPDS will launch of its new 'PPDS Publisher app, designed to offer effortless content creation capabilities and seamless wireless sharing on Philips B-Line business TVs

Philips B-Line is the company's versatile Business TV family, adopted by a wide range of market verticals, with corporate, retail, education, hospitality, food and beverage, health, and fitness among its biggest use cases.

The move is designed to simplify the process of creating content and immediately publishing (or scheduling) it on a display (or fleet of displays) creating new opportunities to engage with colleagues and customers. The PPDS Publisher app will come preinstalled on all new Philips B-Line models and can be quickly added to existing ones.

d&b to Showcase New Range of MILAN-enabled Products

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

The new range of MILAN-enabled products being showcased by d&b at stand 7E150 in Hall 7includes the DS20 Audio Networking Bridge, the DS100M Signal Engine, and the D90 power amplifier. These new products demonstrate d&b's dedication to future-proof technology.

d&b's unique offering of both MILAN and Dante underlines its commitment to providing users with a transitional perspective and investment security. The DS20 Audio Network Bridge has been designed to provide a seamless connection between d&b systems and MILAN. Acting as an interface between d&b amplifiers and the MILAN audio transfer protocol, the DS20 boasts impressive technical features including 16 digital AES 3 output channels, 4 digital AES 3 input channels and an integrated, fully AVB-capable 5 port network switch for unparalleled flexibility and redundancy.

The DS100M Signal Engine is the MILAN-enabled iteration of the DS100 with Dante. Leveraging the technological prowess of MILAN, the DS100M extends its functionality to provide an expanded range of features. These include more audio channels via MILAN, MADI, word clock inputs and more, making it an essential part of a complete MILAN system for both d&b Soundscape and matrix applications.

ISE 2024 will also see the launch of the D90, d&b's new flagship amplifier. The D90 delivers unparalleled sound quality and performance, increased system efficiency and power-saving features which place the D90 at the forefront of advanced amplifier technology. As well as providing maximum loudspeaker performance, it maintains lower internal temperatures at highest output, ensuring long and reliable operation. By incorporating MILAN networking technology, its design allows seamless configuration for redundant system setups for audio signal transport, complemented by fallback capabilities for all inputs and device communication.