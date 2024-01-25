10 Things of Note for Traveling to Barcelona for ISE 2024

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Cindy's list of things to do to prep for the show and what to expect, the weather forecast, places to visit, shop, and dine if you have free time.

10 Things of Note for Traveling to Barcelona for ISE 2024
(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

In a few days, I’m heading to Barcelona for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2024), and I’m beyond excited. Despite the grueling four days of walking miles on end on a concrete floor, I love our industry shows. After meeting with manufacturers (every 30 minutes, every day), learning about new technologies, gaining a better understanding of company roadmaps, networking, and seeing industry friends, I return entirely energized.

I have decided that I will always stay in Barcelona through Sunday and enjoy the city. I hope you get some extra time, too. 

Below are some bits of information based on my experience.

ONE

If you’re traveling from almost anywhere in North America, you’ll be happy to see the Barcelona forecast.

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

TWO

Download the official show app for ISE 2024. It comes in handy.

(Image credit: Future)

Download the official show app for ISE 2024. It comes in handy.

THREE

Download and print your badge before you leave. That’s not a tip. You need to print your own badge.

(Image credit: ISE)

Download and print your badge before you leave. That’s not a tip. You need to print your own badge.

FOUR

Leave your hotel room well ahead of your first meeting. You might be in line for an hour to get into the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía Venue, and they’re expecting an even larger attendance this year.

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Fair warning! Leave your hotel room well ahead of your first meeting. You might be in line for an hour to get into the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía Venue, and they’re expecting an even larger attendance this year. Click here for the location and opening hours.

FIVE

Look at the show floorplan and locate the escalators to the second floor.

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Tip of the day! The layout of the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía Venue is nicely organized but still enormous. It’s certainly a welcomed departure from that rabbit warren at the RAI in Amsterdam. Look at the show floorplan and locate the escalators to the second floor. It’s not too crowded up there, and people movers can quickly deliver you between most halls.

Now, if you have some free time to explore this wonderful city, here are a few of my favorites.

SIX

If you only have time to visit one of Antoni Gaudí’s eclectic buildings or installations, for many reasons, I highly recommend Casa Batlló.

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

As they say, "When in Barcelona …"
If you only have time to visit one of Antoni Gaudí’s eclectic buildings or installations, for many reasons, I highly recommend Casa Batlló. The amazing architecture and design notwithstanding, Casa Batlló is an AV persons candy store. Augmented reality adds an engaging layer to the tour, artful projections and lighting add intrigue, and you end the tour in The House of Magic, a spectacular immersive experience with LEDs covering every surface.

SEVEN

La Boqueria Market (Las Ramblas Market) is a feast for the eyes and stomach. I wouldn’t miss this vibrant and bustling experience.

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

La Boqueria Market (Las Ramblas Market) is a feast for the eyes and stomach. I wouldn’t miss this vibrant and bustling experience. 

EIGHT

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, you’ll find me at El Quim de La Boqueria.

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, you’ll find me at El Quim de La Boqueria. I’ll be ordering the same epicurean delights I’ve had two years in a row. I’ll let the photos tell the story.

NINE

If you could only go to one architectural marvel, I’d recommend the Sagrada Família

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

If you could only go to one architectural marvel, I’d recommend the Sagrada Família. Skip the line and buy tickets online. At every turn, every detail of the nave, the way the stained-glass paints color on the cement arches, the stairs, absolutely everything about this structure is awe-inspiring. Plan on spending at least a couple of hours, and you’ll still need to return. A fun AV tidbit: the perfectly integrated column speakers are Bose Professional.

TEN

Shopping

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

The Gothic Quarter and just north. Yes, it’s a tourist area, but that’s for good reason. Here you’ll see medieval streets, cool restaurants and shops. Continue walking north; you’ll find the Picasso Museum. It’s small but worth 45 minutes. There are many interesting shops and winding neighborhoods in that area that are worth the stroll. 

BONUS

Barcelona earned the top spot from several travel sites as the worst pickpocket location in Europe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Be aware. I don’t mean to end this on a bummer, but Barcelona earned the top spot from several travel sites as the worst pickpocket location in Europe. A waiter at a restaurant quickly approached me when I placed my phone on the table and told me not ever to let my phone out of my hand. Barcelona is a fantastic city worth exploring. Just be smart.

I look forward to seeing you next week!

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.