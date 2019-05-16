InfoComm Inspo: Atlona

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Garth Lobban

Q&A with Garth Lobban, Director of Marketing, Atlona

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

Garth Lobban: The mix of fresh ideas and innovative new products unleashed on the show floor is always inspiring, as it is a measurement of where we are as an industry and where we have come since last June. Seeing familiar colleagues on our stand, and familiar friends and peers elsewhere, is always a bonus.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

GL: I expect to have plenty of conversations about simplifying the meeting space, particularly those of small to medium size. There is a growing thirst for more USB-C connectivity in the meeting space, for example. So, I’m expecting to see lots of integrators walking onto our booth looking to solve problems in meeting rooms with complete, modern connectivity solutions that go beyond the black box. This is a fundamental shift in thinking that will certainly be visible on our booth.

Atlona will unveil several new products from its Omega family of AV presentation and collaboration products, including the new MS42 multi-format switcher for small-to-medium meeting spaces.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

GL: Integrators are inspired by finding everything they need under one roof, and they can do this more efficiently than ever as more vendors offer solutions that cover complete room configurations. Atlona integrators will be especially inspired this year by the presence of Panduit in our booth. This represents our move into deep network infrastructure, and will be inspired about the possibility of getting involved in an AV project while the cement is still wet. Atlona is a part of something much bigger now, and this will be a clear game changer for integrators that seek to get involved in earlier phases of an installation.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

GL: Tech managers are inspired by systems that work, and require minimal if any changes to the configuration moving forward. We will demonstrate how presenters and lecturers can walk into a room or space with any BYOD device, and get straight to their presentations. We will show how an IP-based video wall can be easy to configure, with automatic updates as the content changes, and how our OmniStream AV-over-IP platform will reliably distribute signals between any sources and destinations without concern. They no longer have to worry about the interface or the technology behind these operations.

