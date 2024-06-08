InfoComm 2024 Will Have a Focus on Sustainability

InfoComm 2024 will present a program focused on advancing sustainability in the Pro AV industry. The program will feature a presentation from the new AVIXA Sustainability Advisory Group, SAVe Certification Workshop, show floor tours of manufacturers dedicated to sustainability, and more.

“Every industry has a responsibility to employ sustainable practices,” said Annette Sandler, senior director of live content, U.S. and Canada, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “It’s essential that pro AV professionals understand the important role they can play in developing innovations today that won’t compromise the world tomorrow. At InfoComm, we’ll explore how different areas of the industry, from digital signage to live events, can put forward eco-friendly practices.”

On Tuesday, June 11, the session “D=SIGN: Green Signage, Easier Than You Think” will go beyond the basics of power save and enviro-friendly packaging and share how key points across the solution and support lifecycle can become greener, so digital signage becomes sustainable over the long term. The session will feature panelists from Legrand AV, Global Display Solutions, Sony, and BrightSign.

The session “Environmental Considerations for Live Events” on Wednesday, June 12, will share tools to reduce waste, conserve energy, and make sustainable technology choices to ensure events are environmentally conscious. Panelists include Robert Bartolucci from The Opus Group, Kellene Morris from Opus Agency, Nico Nicholas of Trees4Events, ZEERO, Trees4Travel.

On Thursday, June 13, Jenn Steinhardt, Associate at Shen, Milsom & Wilke, will present “Designing Sustainably” to provide insight on what makes an audiovisual system sustainable and environmentally friendly from design to the product's end of life.

The Technology Innovation Stage (C8676) will host the session “Advancing Sustainability in the AV Industry” on Thursday, June 13. David Silberstein and Yannic Laleeuwe from the AVIXA Sustainability Advisory Group will discuss the group’s holistic approach to product lifecycle management in the AV industry and share worldwide trends, regulations, and best practices already in use across the industry. Directly following this session, the Sustainability Advisory Group and DTEN will host a meet-up at the DTEN booth (C6211).

In addition, Kristin Bidwell of AVCT will lead show floor tours on Wednesday and Thursday of exhibitors focused on sustainability. Attendees will learn about what manufacturers are doing to advance sustainability in the pro AV industry, steps for creating a sustainability plan, and how different trades within the industry can work together to provide sustainable AV solutions.

View the full InfoComm 2024 sustainability program.