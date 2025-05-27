You Won't Want to Miss the Business and Project Management Program at InfoComm 2025

InfoComm 2025 will feature a business and project management program, with more than 20 sessions and workshops, including a State of the Industry session hosted by AVIXA’s market research team and NSCA’s BizSkills workshop. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in certification preparation and testing.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2025 on AV Network]

“InfoComm brings together all facets of the pro AV industry—tech from top manufacturers, hands-on skills training, and insights from industry leaders,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “To deliver a truly well-rounded event to help AV professionals thrive in their day-to-day work, we’ve built a strong program focused on business and project management. It covers the full spectrum—from sales and operations to finance and team training. We’ll also take a deep dive into what the next five years will look like for the pro AV industry, so you can plan ahead with confidence.”

AVIXA’s market intelligence team will debut research from the 2025 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) during the “Market Insights Lunch: State of the AV Industry” on Tues., June 10. This event will deliver forecasts on pro AV industry size and growth, as well as the macroeconomic trends shaping the pro AV landscape, such as tariffs, inflation, and interest rates. Attendees will also hear key highlights from recent end-user demand surveys that reveal quarterly purchase intentions for pro AV products and services.

The NSCA BizSkills will return as a full one-day workshop, with five targeted sessions, to deliver a strategic business curriculum empowering participants with invaluable insights and tools crucial to enhancing pro AV business operations.

In the hands-on session “Integration Business Sales,” attendees will learn how to better manage customer relationships through customer matching, building credibility and trust, and customer-focused interviewing processes.

The “Integration Business Project Management” session will provide an overview of the project life cycle and impact of effective project management.

NCSA Executive Director Tom LeBlanc and leading integrators in the NCSA community will host the “NSCA Luncheon Plenary Session: 2025 Midyear Report on Factors Impacting the Integration Market” to discuss challenges and opportunities unique to running an integration company. This conversation will examine factors that define the state of the industry at the midpoint of 2025 and offer suggestions on how integrators can react.

The “Integration Business Operations” session will help any integration company team member or leader with a role in operations understand how to overcome obstacles and nuances of operating a company in the pro AV industry.

The “Integration Business Finance” session will provide industry-specific examples and exercises that will help any integration company team member understand the fundamental impacts of balance sheets, income statements, cash flow statements, and more.

In the three-day course “How to Effectively Manage AV Staff” from June 7-9, attendees will gain fresh ideas, practice training techniques, and examine real-world scenarios that will enable them to develop more efficient management skills.

In the “Project Management for AV Professionals” course taking place on Saturday, June 7, participants will deepen their understanding of the four major project phases of AV systems integration projects. This course will include discussions on the challenges of managing multiple simultaneous projects and the different facets of an organization that must be aligned to gain the full benefits of mature project management.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Thursday, June 12, the session “Creating Modular Training Programs for Diverse Audiences” will explore how breaking down training into adaptable modules can provide participants with relevant and engaging content, regardless of their background.

Also on Thursday, the roundtable discussion “Recruiting the Next Generation” will unite industry leaders from recruitment, training, and management to explore proven strategies for developing the next generation of AV professionals. Key discussion points will include current challenges, education and training, diversity and inclusion, mentorship and internships, technological engagement, and career pathways.

InfoComm will host exam preparation for Certified Technology Specialist (CTS), the leading professional credential for the professional audiovisual industry. An experienced instructor will advise on exam content areas and where to focus your study efforts. InfoComm attendees can also take the CTS exam at the show .

In addition, attendees can take the exam for the Audiovisual Network Professional (ANP) certification. This credential serves as a tool to help AV and IT professionals prove their AV networking skills as these two fields converge.