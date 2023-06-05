InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Visix on Collaboration, Immersion, Sustainability

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

Today, meet Sean Matthews, president and CEO of Visix.

How does InfoComm inspire you?

InfoComm is the best place to find out what’s top of mind for end users, integrators, and manufacturers. I get inspiration from all of those sources by being at the show. There’s no other place where you can have those conversations and get a snapshot of what’s driving innovation in our industry today and in the near future.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

Collaboration. Immersion. Sustainability. Those were key themes at ISE, and I think they’ll be centerpieces of InfoComm as well. Collaboration has really dominated AV innovation in the past couple of years, and I think a lot of space management, VR, and AR tech is blooming in that area, moving away from hardware to be more immersive and sustainable. I’m also hoping to see some cool holograms on the show floor.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

We’re pretty excited to be unveiling a new space booking solution at IC23, as well as a new pocket-sized epaper sign that’s perfect for office hoteling environments. Of course, digital signage software is still the cornerstone of our offering, but we’re adapting quickly to give our clients expanded communication and collaboration solutions for their agile workspaces.

Room scheduling and hotdesking software is vital in today’s hybrid workspace, but what are the most important features to make an effective platform?

A good space booking solution has all the features of an interactive room sign without the hardware and infrastructure investment. You should be able to quickly see what spaces are available and booked, see schedules for those spaces, and be able to do things like cancel, extend, and end bookings. Ideally, you’ll be able to see what’s in each space with seating, resources and amenities listed. However, if you can’t get your people to adopt the technology, it’s worthless. That’s the challenge with large platforms and apps, especially in BYOD environments where people may not want to add work software to their own phones. It has to be tied into calendar systems your people are already using so you aren’t running multiple systems or doubling up on training, and it needs to be intuitive and easy to use.