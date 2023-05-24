InfoComm 2023 Impulses: FOR-A on XR, Virtual Production, and Immersive Experiences

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

Today, meet Satoshi Kanemura, president, FOR-A Americas.

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Satoshi Kanemura: It’s always a very dynamic show. We’re happy for the opportunity to meet with our customers from corporate AV, houses of worship, and live production applications. We’re very involved in this growing market. It’s very important to FOR-A. We like to take the time to get into conversations with customers and hear about their pain points and what they need to be as successful as possible.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

SK: XR, virtual production, and immersive experiences with high-quality LED walls—tailored specifically for live event and non-broadcast video applications.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

SK: We’re showing LED displays from our Spanish partner Alfalite, along with ClassX graphics with full XR capability, EZTrack camera tracking, our new NDI-supported HVS-190 video switcher, and the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor with color correction that’s idea for video wall color management.

What makes the house of worship market so unique for the Pro AV integrator?

SK: The market is looking for very high-end technology at the forefront of what’s possible today, but it has to be easy to use because so many of the people running the productions are volunteers. Pro AV integrators need to understand their customers applications extremely well while also having a thorough understanding of the breadth of technology available right now so they can pick the best products for their customers.