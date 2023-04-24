On Workplace 3.X: Visix

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Trey Hicks, Chief Operating Officer at Visix (opens in new tab)

Corporations once frowned upon remote work culture. Much of this resistance was tied to productivity concerns across the workforce. When circumstances coerced the global workforce into remote work situations, it became clear that worker productivity wasn’t as grave of a concern as once feared.

The concept of hybrid work culture has been embraced in the aftermath of the pandemic. Companies still benefit from physical worker interaction and want to leverage their commercial real estate. At the same time, many businesses have downsized office space, reducing desk availability. To compensate, companies have adopted flexible work schedules.

The important lesson learned upon this reinvention is that it was technology and not worker motivation, that was the barrier to successful work-from-home initiatives. AV manufacturers stepped up innovations in collaboration technology, bringing physical and remote workers together through auto-tracking cameras, audio conferencing systems, and UC software. As a result, hybrid meetings with physical and remote attendees as equal participants are a true reality.

The corporate meeting space faces a new challenge because of that success: ensuring the availability of rooms to conduct meetings. Companies like Visix are simplifying how physical and remote workers come together through room booking and scheduling technologies. That means sharing and publishing meeting calendars in the cloud to maximize access and visibility for all workers, and correlating meeting and reservation data with physical meeting room signs.

The emerging trend of providing interactive models for real-time bookings, both in the office and online, has further reduced disruption in the workplace while fostering a more productive hybrid work environment. Our extensive experience in digital signage software—as well as a variety of interactive and E Ink signs for reserving desks, huddle spaces, and meeting spaces—puts us in touch with today’s worker productivity requirements, as well as the innovations required to make hybrid work life a success.