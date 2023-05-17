InfoComm 2023 Impulses: LG Business Solutions on Transparent and dvLED Displays

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series (opens in new tab).

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2023 at AV Network]

Today, meet David Bacher, head of marketing for LG Business Solutions USA (opens in new tab).

How does InfoComm inspire you?

David Bacher: For our industry, it doesn’t get any bigger than InfoComm. I’m always inspired by the connections we make with customers at the show. Meeting face-to-face allows us to really understand their needs and expectations. This customer-driven vision will be on full display throughout the LG booth.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

DB: Attendees will see the latest in transparent signage technology. LG is showcasing various transparent displays designed to provide high-impact digital visuals that pull the viewer in while still showcasing what’s behind the graphics.

Another technology sure to generate buzz is our MAGNIT DVLED display line, which delivers stunning images as the content creator intended, with vivid colors, breathtaking contrast, and ultra-fine detail.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

DB: Presenting innovative solutions that offer a world of possibilities and the power to make life better for customers. Booth visitors will be able to experience solutions created to foster enhanced business communications, solutions that deliver clear visibility and integrate seamlessly in various commercial environments, and solutions that can convey the emotion and dynamism of stunning digital artworks in a whole new way.