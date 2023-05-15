InfoComm 2023 Impulses: PTZOptics Talks AI and NDI and Dante-Enabled Cameras

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series (opens in new tab).

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2023 at AV Network] (opens in new tab)

Today, meet Paul Richards, chief revenue officer of PTZOptics.

How does InfoComm inspire you?



Paul Richards: InfoComm is an incredible event that never fails to inspire me. When I first started working in Pro AV sales, a trip to InfoComm was the holy grail industry experience our management team offered as a motivational prize for top sales performers. After about seven years in the industry, I finally got the chance to go. InfoComm is the one place, Pro AV professionals can see all the brands they are used to working with and supporting all in one place. It really helped me wrap my head around the size of the industry, who the major players are, and how the industry really works.

It's an incredible experience to walk through a space that is absolutely filled with all the technology companies that make up the Pro AV industry. It's also nice to see many of the same people at InfoComm each year exploring the latest technology trends together, networking, and gathering invaluable insights that help shape the industry's future. Each year, I leave InfoComm feeling inspired and energized, eager to implement the knowledge and ideas gained from the event into our products and services.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?



PR: At InfoComm 2023, I expect to see a lot of discussion around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications in the Pro AV space. AI has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of our industry, from video analytics and content creation to automation and personalized user experiences. At PTZOptics, we are showing some very advanced AI-based auto-tracking capabilities that can automatically detect individual presenters and steer a robotic PTZ camera to follow them. Additionally, I believe advancements in computer vision will open up new markets for Pro AV, which is especially interesting in large markets that are fairly new to Pro AV investment such as industrial manufacturing and construction.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?



PR: This year at InfoComm, PTZOptics is primarily focusing on showcasing our NDI and DANTE-enabled cameras. We will be demonstrating how they can enhance live streaming and video production workflows along with lecture capture and video conferencing. We're excited to present our new Link 4K cameras that offer built-in DANTE AV-H support. In fact, I will be helping to host a Dante vs. NDI training session with Pete Conman in the Emerging Trends track I think many AV professionals will find interesting (ED90).

What was the inspiration for the new, very non-PTZ looking Studio Pro?



PR: The inspiration for the Studio Pro started with the work-from-home movement when we were approached by a very large client that wanted their remote employees to look more professional on camera. We recognized a growing demand for a versatile, all-in-one solution that provided DSLR-quality video without the need for multiple devices (camera, light, capture card, microphone). The Studio Pro is our response to this demand, featuring advanced camera control, state-of-the-art auto-focus, and seamless integration with video conferencing software such as Zoom and Microsoft Team.

What was the motivation behind integrating Dante AV-H in the new Link 4K?



PR: The decision to integrate Dante AV-H into our new Link 4K solution stemmed from our commitment to providing users with AV-over-IP solutions that fit their existing workflows. We have enjoyed great success with our NDI-enabled cameras and realized that Dante's AV-over-IP solution is superior to NDI for a variety of important Pro AV scenarios. Dante AV-H offers reliable, low-latency audio and video transmission over standard IP networks, simplifying system design and reducing costs especially when customers are already using Dante audio on their network. By incorporating Dante AV-H into the Link 4K, we are able to offer our customers an efficient, flexible, and scalable solution for their AV needs, ultimately enhancing their ability to create and distribute high-quality content.

