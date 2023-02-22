Airtame Expands Executive Team

Airtame (opens in new tab) appointed Susanne Lund to CEO and Céline Fosse to chief marketing officer. Both hires will accelerate Airtame’s global expansion and support its mission to create a streamlined collaboration experience for offices and educational institutions.

“I am thrilled to help scale the business globally and expand upon Airtame’s unique solutions for screens,” said Lund. “Airtame helps create a simpler, smarter, and more engaging shared screen experience that’s increasingly necessary in today’s hybrid environment. We’re set to revolutionize how everyone collaborates, video conferences and screen shares by making it more seamless and intuitive than ever before.”

Susanne Lund (Image credit: Airtame)

Lund has 30 years of experience from the technology industry, with 17 of those years spent leading various teams at Microsoft. Lund has also held positions such as Global Vice President and CMO of Jabra, the leading brand in audio equipment and video conferencing systems; global vice president, sales, and partners of Templafy, a business document automation platform; and most recently CCO of Lessor, an employee administration platform. Lund also serves as chairman of the board for SaaS company, Enterspeed.

Céline Fosse (Image credit: Airtame)

The appointment of Fosse marks the first CMO hire for Airtame, reflecting the company’s investment in its global marketing initiative. “I immediately recognized Airtame’s groundbreaking and unique vision to create a top-class product that improves engagement in schools and businesses worldwide,” Fosse said. “The power of ‘putting people before screens’ positively impacts businesses across every market segment. It deepens engagement and forges emotional connections for people at work and in learning environments—and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Over the last decade, Céline Fosse has played an instrumental role in scaling B2B software firms while serving as head of marketing, head of operations, and chief commercial officer at companies including Skrill, AltaPay, Unwire, and MarketingPlatform—all of which resulted in successful acquisitions. Most recently, she served on the management team at Agillic, an omnichannel marketing automation platform, and is currently an active member at GrowthMentor, a global marketing community.

Airtame creates a smarter and more engaging shared screen experience, offering subscription-based solutions for hybrid conferencing, screen sharing, and digital signage. Users can effortlessly share from their personal device to the screen on the wall, whether a student in the classroom or a team member in a hybrid meeting.