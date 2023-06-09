InfoComm 2023: 5 for Friday—VuWall, Key Digital, Roland, RTI, and TOA

InfoComm 2023 is right around the corner. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. Today, take a look at five more exhibitors you need to add to your must-see list.

VuWall Introduces Scalable Personal Video Wall, IP KVM Solution

(Image credit: VuWall)

VuWall introduced its new PAK KVM feature in version 3.5 of the TRx centralized management platform. The new feature enhances PAK nodes with KVM functionality and support for the VuStream 350 IP KVM encoder, the latest addition to the VuStream family of encoders and decoders. Live demonstrations of VuWall's latest solutions will be taking place at the VuWall Booth 1829.

The newest version 3.5 of VuWall's TRx video wall management platform now combines AV-over-IP distribution, advanced multi-video-wall control, and KVM management. The new PAK KVM feature allows operators to seamlessly control local and remote IP sources using a keyboard and mouse on their personal video wall, on local displays, or on the main video wall, which are driven by VuWall's award-winning PAK video wall and KVM nodes. PAK is a scalable, networked, multiview node that is now available with KVM capabilities. With this cost-effective and compact appliance, integrators can simplify video wall deployments, reducing project risk and offering improved reliability.

As part of VuWall's ecosystem, PAK is managed by the TRx centralized management software platform. With TRx, users can configure, manage, and distribute virtually any source type to any display with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface. TRx ensures interoperability in a multiband AV-over-IP infrastructure and enables users to easily create customized control panels to run in a browser, on a tablet, or on a mobile device without any programming using its built-in control panel designer. The new TRx KVM capabilities are ideal for multiroom visualization, situational awareness, control rooms, and remote operator environments.

The new VuStream 350 IP KVM encoder appliance securely delivers high-quality video up to 4K over standard Gigabit Ethernet at low bit rates and ultralow latency. VuStream 350 transmits HDMI video and audio as well as a keyboard and mouse on an encrypted AES-256 signal. VuStream 350 is fully compatible with VuWall's TRx centralized management software, ControlVu PoE touch panels, and PAK video wall and KVM nodes.

Key Digital Brings Collaboration, AV-over-IP, Digital Video Processing Solutions, and More to Orlando

(Image credit: Key Digital)

Key Digital will be exhibiting in the HDBaseT Alliance booth 2043. DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales and Key Digital vice president of product education and experience Jonathon Ferry will be demonstrating their company’s comprehensive range of programming-free solutions for unified communications and collaboration, AV-over-IP, digital video processing and switching, connectivity and control.

Key Digital “Conference Room in a Box” systems, which offer complete, programming-free, application-configured solution bundles with multiformat video connections, sophisticated wall plate modules, presentation switchers and webcams for hybrid presentation spaces ranging from huddle rooms to large conference venues, will be featured at InfoComm 2023 with a fully function system in the booth. This setup will include the KD-X4x1WUTx 4K/18G HDBaseT Wall Plate Switcher, which features 2xHDMI, DP and USB-C inputs; USB and KVM extension; bidirectional control via IR, RS-232 and IP; and up to 100m of AV extension. A highlight of the system is the recently-updated KD-WP8-2 8-button programmable Wall Plate Control Keypad for sending preset salvos of commands—via IP/Open API, IR and RS-232—to Key Digital hardware, Compass Control Alliance devices and third-party systems.

Additional components integrated into the onsite system will be the KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera and the innovative KD-BYOD4K 4K Wireless Presentation Gateway—a complete, single-chassis solution for the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) collaboration model, allowing meeting and presentation contributors working from laptops (Windows or Mac), or tablets and smartphones (iOS, Android and Chrome OS) to easily cast content to any designated display or projector via Wi-Fi.

Also being demonstrated in the booth will be Key Digital’s LeCAMbio line of integrated corporate conferencing solutions for small- to medium-sized rooms developed in partnership with TOA Electronics. LeCAMbio systems link microphone beam-steering technology from a separately purchased TOA LENUBIO soundbar with Key Digital’s KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera to automatically deliver simultaneous voice and camera tracking of active meeting participants.

Key Digital will also show its KD-XPS22U HDBaseT 18G Smart Extender Kit, which mates a 2x1 switcher/transmitter with a receiver for AV, USB and KVM extension with audio de-embedding and bidirectional control extension; and the five-input KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation switcher, the KD-PS42 four-input Presentation Switcher and the KD-UFS42 four-input Universal Format Switcher, each with dual mirrored outputs—HDMI and HDBaseT—and included HDBaseT receivers.

Also highlighted will be the recently upgraded 4K UHD single-gang power-over-CAT KD-XWPS HDMI/USB-C Auto Switching Wall Plate Transmitter with Receiver Kit; the KD-MLV4x4Pro 4x4 4K UHD HDMI multi-view tiling processor with seamless matrix switching and integrated HDMI signal extension – a complete solution for multisource, multiscreen applications for bars and clubs, casino and house of worship applications; and the KD-VW4x4ProK 4x4 4K UHD 4 Video Wall Processor and seamless matrix switcher with five video wall modes, independent AV routing and mirrored HDMI and UHD over Twisted Pair (UHDoTP) outputs. The KD-MLV4x4Pro and KD-VW4x4ProK each are shipped with four UHDoTP receivers.

RTI Highlights Integrations and Full Customization

(Image credit: RTI)

RTI will present the latest commercial solutions in control, automation, and video distribution in Booth 4272. Visitors will experience the KX4 touchpanel and processor demoed controlling a meeting room. The touchpanel boasts a 4-inch, high-resolution capacitive touch display with five configurable hard buttons that can be customized with RTI Laser Shark engraving. The built-in control processor delivers robust capabilities to maximize integration with connected devices, including support for two-way drivers and the RTiPanel mobile app. The KX4 can be used as either a stand-alone processor or as a secondary processor in larger configurations. Back-panel connections enable direct control of devices via IR, IP, two RS-232 six-voltage sense ports with sense-event capabilities, and four relays for control via contact closure.

In this BYOD world, meeting and presentation spaces need to be ready to enable attendees to plug in and present with minimal disruption. As an example of the company's connected solution portfolio, RTI will show KX4 integrated with the Blustream AMF41W wireless presentation switcher. The pairing enables control and BYOD presentation sharing for meeting or class attendees, even with those participating remotely.

For sports bars and other food and beverage facilities, RTI will demonstrate its video over IP platform fully integrated into the RTI control system, enabling integrators to distribute 4K UHD video over a 1GB network switch and scale to almost any number of endpoints.

Throughout the show, RTI will be doing live demonstrations of the Integration Designer programming platform. The multi-award-winning Integration Designer 11 enables 100% customization of any interface and the system automation behind it. Time-saving features include the integrated System Manager—with adaptive auto programming intelligence that adds feedback for scenes, locations, and automation while autogenerating new macros based on what's already been programmed in the system—and the fully integrated Driver Library.

TOA to Showcase Educational Technology

(Image credit: TOA)

TOA Electronics will be showcasing a host of solutions for the education market at Booth 5566. Visitors will be able to experience public safety, security, and audio technologies.

The showcase will feature the “Phase II” release of IP-A1 Series which includes IP-A1RM IP Remote Microphone, IP-A1PA12 IP Power Amplifier, and IP-A1MP Microphone Panel. TOA will also bring focus to another series line, the M-8080D Series. The solution set includes the M-8080D-AM Digital Matrix Mixer, M-8080RC-AM Remote Audio Control Panel, M-8080RCT-AM Remote Audio Control Panel w/Touch Display, M-800RM-AM Remote Microphone, M-802RC-AM Remote Audio Control Panel w/Audio Out, M-804EX-AM Extension Module 4 Ports, and M-822IO-AM Remote Audio Input Output Panel (with select models available in black or white).

Roland to Showcase the VR-120HD, VR-6HD, and an Unannounced 4K Mixer

(Image credit: Roland)

Roland’s Pro AV division (Booth 3773), set out to completely refresh its VR Series mixers in 2023 and will showcase the new line, including an all-new 4K mixer during InfoComm 2023. This year, Roland has focused on updating each key mixer from its VR line with cutting-edge AV technologies and will be revealing an all-new concept 4K mixer in person for the first time at the show. Additionally, Roland is introducing a three-year warranty on all Pro AV products purchased on or after January 1, 2023, in all countries in North America and Latin America.

In January, Roland began the VR series refresh with the flagship VR-120HD, featuring direct streaming over LAN, onboard SDXC Card recording and playback, and an impressive 42 audio channel audio mixer. Following the positive reception, the VR-6HD was unveiled as a compact all-in-one hub with business livestreaming in mind. And soon, the new Roland 4K mixer will uniquely feature two touchscreens, providing intuitive control for the operator, regardless of their skill or experience. This innovative 4K mixer will be displayed at the Roland booth throughout the show.