InfoComm 2023: 5 Booths to Add to Your To-Do List in Orlando

InfoComm 2023 is right around the corner. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. Today, take a look at five more exhibitors you need to add to your must-see list.

AV Stumpfl's Flex Black PRO Projection Surface Makes U.S. Debut

(Image credit: AV Stumpfl)

AV Stumpfl’s new Flex Black PRO projection surface will have its official U.S. premiere. The black surface material offers phenomenal black levels and an impressive contrast ratio.

"Usually, one cannot project onto a black surface in a truly satisfactory way, because the image would often hardly be visible due to the lack of diffuse reflection," explained Jan Walter, AV Stumpfl sales director screens. "Flex Black PRO solves exactly this problem in an exemplary way and makes it possible to project onto black surfaces with virtually any color and dynamic range."



In addition to the introduction of Flex Black PRO, the AV Stumpfl team will also present their innovative AnyShape technology, that makes it possible for AV professionals to order custom built projection screens with a great variety of different frame shapes. The ability to build frame shapes that are not rectangular like e.g. circles, donut shapes or screens with rounded corners can revolutionize the way in which designers creatively use projection surfaces.



Media server professionals and other InfoComm visitors interested in the latest real-time rendering and show control trends will also have the opportunity to discover new features of the upcoming PIXERA software version 2.0 for the first time at InfoComm.

One of the highlights of the new version is its multi-user workflow capability, which will allow media server operators to be much more flexible and efficient when working on complex installations or show environments.



Multiple PIXERA director licenses can now be synched, with users being able to choose between different levels of granularity when working within a multi-user scenario.



Complete projects can be shared in real-time, or alternatively single project parts like warpings or timelines. Should they wish to, users can also choose to share every single editing action among the connected systems.



New N+1 backup options and dry client programming capabilities are additional feature highlights of the new PIXERA 2.0 software.



AV professionals with an interest in projection mapping will welcome the advanced layer mapping effects which provide complete freedom to map content pixels to screens based on the position of the screens in space.



In PIXERA 2.0, each screen group will also have an independent set of perspectives that determines how layers are seen through the screens they appear on.



As a result of this, PIXERA‘s perspective management will now allow for different mapping approaches for individual media resources, making it possible for some files to be shown as 2D overlays while others are positioned in a 3D space.

Atlona to Showcase Its OmniStream AV-over-IP Platform and More

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona will set the tone for what’s to come at Booth 4471, where the company will demonstrate its new OmniStream AV-over-IP platform and its latest collaboration, connectivity, and control innovations for corporate and education customers.

OmniStream 2.0, which was previewed at ISE 2023 in February and took home a Future Best In Show Award from Installation, will receive its North American debut at InfoComm alongside new products from Atlona’s Captivate, Omega, and Velocity product lines. Atlona will also show its latest HDR innovations, including the new AT-HDR-CAT family of distribution amplifiers also introduced at ISE.

Atlona will exhibit new and existing products from core product lines across four distinct demos:

Flexible Spaces: Atlona will show the power and range of its products to support small-to-medium sized meeting spaces. Atlona has created a new huddle space demo for InfoComm featuring three new products that show how users can take control of USB peripherals for presentations. Atlona’s new Captivate meeting room products (the AT-CAP-FC110 ePTZ camera and AT-CAP-SP100speakerphone) will be shown with the Omega AT-OME-CP-MH21 switcher, which all debut in North America at InfoComm. A second demo for standard mid-sized meeting spaces will show how presenters can take control of a collaboration system upon entering a room with an Omega AT-OME-MS42 switcher.

Atlona will show the power and range of its products to support small-to-medium sized meeting spaces. Atlona has created a new huddle space demo for InfoComm featuring three new products that show how users can take control of USB peripherals for presentations. Atlona’s new Captivate meeting room products (the AT-CAP-FC110 ePTZ camera and AT-CAP-SP100speakerphone) will be shown with the Omega AT-OME-CP-MH21 switcher, which all debut in North America at InfoComm. A second demo for standard mid-sized meeting spaces will show how presenters can take control of a collaboration system upon entering a room with an Omega AT-OME-MS42 switcher. Education Demo: Adjacent to the meeting space demos is a dedicated education demo representing an interactive classroom. Visitors will learn how the Omega AT-OME-PS62 switcher supports diverse connectivity options (HDMI, USB, DisplayPort) for instruction and learning, including interactive white boards. Atlona’s AT-GAIN-120 provides distributed audio for in-room learners while AT-HDVS-CAM PTZ cameras, working with the OME-PS62, can support both physical and remote learners from the same system. The two cameras will capture viewpoints fixed on the instructor and classroom.

Adjacent to the meeting space demos is a dedicated education demo representing an interactive classroom. Visitors will learn how the Omega AT-OME-PS62 switcher supports diverse connectivity options (HDMI, USB, DisplayPort) for instruction and learning, including interactive white boards. Atlona’s AT-GAIN-120 provides distributed audio for in-room learners while AT-HDVS-CAM PTZ cameras, working with the OME-PS62, can support both physical and remote learners from the same system. The two cameras will capture viewpoints fixed on the instructor and classroom. Networked AV: This zone will provide a dedicated focus on OmniStream AV-over-IP and Velocity control solutions. Atlona will demonstrate new OmniStream features from the new 2.0 firmware release, including 4K/60 video with 4:4:4 color sampling, improved bitrate efficiency through the VCx codec, and ­integrated multiview processing. Atlona will show how integrators and system operators can use Velocity Premier Services–Remote Gateway (AT-VPS-RG) to remotely configure, manage, and support multiple rooms over the internet. Atlona will also show new room configuration and management features for physical Velocity hardware gateways, software gateways, and touch panels.

This zone will provide a dedicated focus on OmniStream AV-over-IP and Velocity control solutions. Atlona will demonstrate new OmniStream features from the new 2.0 firmware release, including 4K/60 video with 4:4:4 color sampling, improved bitrate efficiency through the VCx codec, and ­integrated multiview processing. Atlona will show how integrators and system operators can use Velocity Premier Services–Remote Gateway (AT-VPS-RG) to remotely configure, manage, and support multiple rooms over the internet. Atlona will also show new room configuration and management features for physical Velocity hardware gateways, software gateways, and touch panels. AT-WAVE-101 Presentation: Making its InfoComm debut, the presentation switcher will be exhibited on a dedicated pod where visitors can walk up to the compact WAVE-101 and establish fast, reliable connections to a laptop, tablet or smartphone for wirelessly casting video content to a large display. Attendees can explore how the device is used in moderator mode or enhance instructor mode when used in corporate and education environments, respectively.

Absen to Showcase Innovative LED Displays

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen will be showcasing its lineup across various product lines, including:

Data Visualization: Absen's LED displays for data visualization provide exceptional clarity and detail, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions with ease.

Absen's LED displays for data visualization provide exceptional clarity and detail, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions with ease. Virtual Production: With Absen's cutting-edge LED solutions for virtual production, directors and creators can directly see the filming environment, immerse actors in the scene, and save time and energy.

With Absen's cutting-edge LED solutions for virtual production, directors and creators can directly see the filming environment, immerse actors in the scene, and save time and energy. Live Production: With a commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for live events, Absen offers a comprehensive range of rental and stage LED products. These products have been designed to meet the demanding requirements of live productions, ensuring stunning visuals and unforgettable experiences.

With a commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for live events, Absen offers a comprehensive range of rental and stage LED products. These products have been designed to meet the demanding requirements of live productions, ensuring stunning visuals and unforgettable experiences. Commercial Display: Absen's commercial display solutions offer high-quality and versatile LED panels that are perfect for retail spaces, corporate environments, and public venues.

Absen's commercial display solutions offer high-quality and versatile LED panels that are perfect for retail spaces, corporate environments, and public venues. Absen iCon: The Absen iCon series delivers innovative LED solutions for the ultimate meeting experience. This revolutionary all-in-one LED screen for conferencing helps users better facilitate presentations, brainstorming, and decision-making.

Hitachi Kokusai Highlights Popular Camera Systems and New SK-UHD7000-S2

(Image credit: Hitachi Kokusai)

Hitachi Kokusai will show its wide range of HD/UHD and HDR support for high-quality visual content acquisition across numerous AV applications at InfoComm (June 14-16, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando). Hitachi Kokusai exhibits at Booth 2488.

New to AV audiences is the SK-UHD7000-S2, a multi-format HD camera that converts to 4K with an affordable license upgrade option. The upgrade path offers a lower initial purchase point for customers who want high-quality 1080p immediately along with a cost-effective, field-upgradeable path to 4K production, making it a viable investment for houses of worship, live event venues and corporate clients looking toward a 4K future.

The SK-UHD7000-S2 delivers spectacular depth modulation, lifelike images, exceptional visual quality, and superior price/performance for live performance applications while providing signal to noise ratio surpassing -62dB on every output. The upgrade license will also integrate new 4K technologies that Hitachi Kokusai develops moving forward, ensuring that customers always receive the latest benefits and features when they upgrade.

Whisper quiet and delivering ultra-clear images that look almost 3D, the SK-UHD7000-S2 offers customers more creative freedom than ever when it comes to lighting exposure and color control.

Hitachi Kokusai will also demonstrate its established DK-H200 multi-format HD box camera at InfoComm. The DK-H200 features native, full-frame rate 1080p acquisition in a form factor ideal for point-of-view and remote observation applications. Its 2.6 million pixel, 2/3-inch, MOS sensors deliver sharp, clear images. These advanced sensors combine with Hitachi Kokusai’s renowned digital signal processing technology and the camera’s natively progressive signal flow to provide superior picture quality with low noise, true to life color reproduction, and high dynamic range.

In addition, the camera's 60dB signal-to-noise ratio enables clear images with minimal noise even at high gain and is complemented by outstanding standard sensitivity of F12 at 59.94Hz and F13 at 50Hz. Delivering pristine 1080p video acquisition at a price point previously expected only of interlaced cameras, the DK-H200 makes top-caliber, progressive capture affordable and accessible to more verticals than before, including government, house of worship and live event venues.

U.S. Launch: Meet the Powersoft Cloud-Based Platforms

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft will introduce its much-anticipated cloud-based platform, Unica and Universo, to the U.S .market during a launch event on the first day of the show, June 14 June, at 12 p.m. ET at Booth 5653. The Italian audio manufacturer will also demonstrate its Dynamic Music Distribution capabilities and showcase its full range of install dedicated amplifiers.



Building on Powersoft’s European launch at ISE, Powersoft brings its most advanced amplifier platform, Unica, and ever-expanding Powersoft cloud, Universo, where users can store and access projects as well as monitor systems from anywhere. Leveraging next-generation cloud-based technology to provide high sound quality, efficiency, and power density, Unica provides a reliable and consistent user experience for any size of installation.



The Italian audio specialist will showcase the versatility of Unica by presenting both four-channel and eight-channel versions of the future-proof amplifier platform. Unica’s easy integration and configuration, coupled with low operating and maintenance costs, is all wrapped up in one easily upgradable package. In addition to Unica, Powersoft will also show the attendees how the Powersoft cloud works, Universo’s intuitive dashboard, the integration with ArmoníaPlus and how to manage installation sites remotely with multiple profiles. The trade show goers will also have the opportunity to participate in two daily demo sessions highlighting the features of Unica and Universo at 11am and 3pm.



In addition to InfoComm, Powersoft will also support The Dark Ride Lab from June 13-16. The event is a hub of innovation where designers, engineers, and creatives collaborate to create awe-inspiring experiences and offer visitors the opportunity to engage with leading experts in themed entertainment technology. The event attendees will have the chance to witness the capabilities of Powersoft’s Quattrocanali 4804 DPS+D and Ottocanali 8K4 DSP amplifiers, which will power the surround speakers in the dark ride experience, as well as embarking on a journey with Mover which will be integrated into a ride vehicle.