InfoComm 2022: LynTec to Showcase RPC Family of Power Control Solutions

LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, announced it will showcase its award-winning, field-tested power control product lineup in booth W2939 at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas. The company will display its RPC family of power control solutions, the Lighting Control Panel (LCP) Series, Narrow Profile Panelboards, and the Xtend Power Control (XPC) Series.

"InfoComm 2022 offers the opportunity to show our industry partners and attendees our unique and versatile AVL power solutions," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "With our flagship RPC Series, LCP Series, and our other product families, LynTec offers installers incredible flexibility to deploy power control solutions that suit almost any installation imaginable."

All LynTec's power control solutions stem from the patented, award-winning RPC family of panelboards. The suite of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30-84 controllable breakers per panel, the RPCR electrical relay panels that support eight to 64 relays per panel, and the NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. From LynTec's GUI, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks from any connected computer or hand-held smart device. The system can send alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies.

(Image credit: LynTec)

The LCP Series intelligently supports the power demands of lighting and video and comes completely self-contained with a built-in web-browser-based interface, mobile control app, astronomical timer, and contact closure inputs for sensor control. The LCP can also interface with any third-party control system that uses DMX, sACN, HTTP, or Telnet protocols—the same feature set as the patented RPC Series. It adds several key innovations to the company's innovative panel options. The controller electronics have been removed from the panel and mounted in a standalone, 12x12 enclosure. Firstly, this increases installation flexibility and reduces wall space requirements, and second, the power supply has been moved into the primary panel enclosure—eliminating the need for sidecars. As a result, the maximum width of a standard NEMA 1 enclosure is 20 inches.

The LynTec Narrow Profile Panelboards allow system designers to create a customized power control system that is optimized for available space. It is ideally suited for industries, stadiums, performance spaces, and mega churches with robust AVL demands and unique infrastructure requirements. Customers can mix and match the Narrow Profile panels with LynTec's leading range of comprehensive power control panels within the same network on a single interface. From a single IP address, customers can set up, control, and monitor all their AVL sequences or controllable lighting zones across the facility with incredible ease and affordability.

Also at the booth, LynTec will showcase its XPC series of remote relay modules. XPC extends beyond the traditional reach of the company's RPC and RPCR relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, the XPC modules can be placed anywhere: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere else equipment is located. Simply connect the module to a power source and the network and plug in each device that needs customizable power control via LynTec's IP-based GUI.

The family includes the 20-amp XRM 20 Relay Module with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs; the 30-XRM 30 Relay Module with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle; a 1RU rack-mounted XRS 20 Rack Sequencer powered from a 20-amp circuit to provide control to three separate duplex receptacles with independent relay switches for onboard sequencing; and a vertical rack-mounted XRS 80 Rack Sequencer strip, which can manage up to four 20-amp circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control. In addition, the series features the XPC standalone controller, which brings all the capabilities and features of the popular and time-tested RPC controller to a standalone 1RU rack-mounted enclosure.