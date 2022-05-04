AVIXA Officially Launches AVIXA Xchange, Connecting the Global Pro AV Industry

AVIXA has officially opened the doors of AVIXA Xchange to the entire Pro AV industry. AVIXA Xchange is a unique community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers. AVIXA's platform is where expertise and experience are shared, knowledge and connections are gained, news and education are readily available, and communities across every segment of the Pro AV industry interact.

At InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas on June 8-10, attendees will experience the new platform at AVIXA Xchange Live, booth N2845. AVIXA Xchange Live will be the home for community chats, industry influencer panel discussions, peer networking and more—in short, an in-person version of the online experience offered by the platform.

“At AVIXA, we wanted to take the networking, learning, business, and camaraderie that occurs at a trade show like InfoComm or ISE and translate that into a digital community that people have access to all year round,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “AVIXA Xchange is the place for AV professionals to continue learning and connecting to enhance their businesses and careers.”

The content focus of AVIXA Xchange is on solutions, which is the common language between buyers and AV providers. The solutions highlighted in AVIXA Xchange are the fastest growing and most critical in the AV industry based on extensive research conducted by the AVIXA market intelligence team. The current content channels include conferencing and collaboration, content, production, and streaming, digital signage, learning solutions, live events/performance venues, and the business of AV. As solutions continue to evolve, so will the channels. Videos, articles, case studies, and other pieces of content are generated by members of AVIXA Xchange. People can add comments, like, and share the content.

AVIXA Xchange includes an online AV provider directory with in-depth discovery features that match AV buyers with providers that can serve their needs. AV buyers can also view content from solution providers on projects they’ve completed and solutions they offer and begin a conversation on AVIXA Xchange. AV providers can utilize the platform to help influence the buyer’s journey from beginning to end. They can contribute their insight into trend discussions, promote their expertise to a broad and diverse audience, and create actionable sales leads through content and interaction.

Individuals can promote their skills through their profiles and content they share to elevate their personal brand, make new connections, and seek new career opportunities. They can also discover and engage with thought leaders and influencers.

AVIXA Xchange also features rooms, forums for users to conduct micro conversations on a wide range of topics, such as CTS study groups, jobs, and industry events. There are also rooms for regions around the world and rooms for conversations in Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and additional languages.

“It’s vital to regularly engage with professionals in your industry throughout the year—not just at an annual event or a scheduled meeting,” said Sarah Joyce, chief global officer, AVIXA. “AVIXA Xchange is a digital world for maintaining those relationships and building new ones. And digital knows no bounds—the global AV community is at your fingertips on AVIXA Xchange.”