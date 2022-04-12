InfoComm 2022 Tours to Explore Las Vegas' Dazzling Pro AV Sights

InfoComm 2022 (opens in new tab), the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the Pro AV industry, will host Integrated Experience Tours (opens in new tab) around Las Vegas where attendees can see stunning AV deployments in the real world and hear from the creators behind them. The tours include the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Arcadia Earth, Resorts World Las Vegas, Illuminarium Experiences, Las Vegas nightclubs, and Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and AREA15.

“The week of InfoComm allows you to explore pro AV solutions from many vantage points—talking with experts, seeing the technology up close, and experiencing the Pro AV installations in the real world,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA. “This year’s tours will showcase remarkable Pro AV in a wide range of environments around Las Vegas—from nightclubs to art installations to classrooms. We’re excited for attendees to find inspiration from these exciting sights.”

[InfoComm 2022 is Pro AV Digital Signage Destination] (opens in new tab)

On the University of Nevada Las Vegas tour, attendees will explore the Flora Dungan Humanities building’s 254-seat theater/classroom featuring a Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience and a 4K Barco cinema laser projection system. Led by Frank Alaimo, CTS-I, DMC-E-4K, senior AV systems specialist at UNLV, the tour will also showcase the university’s hybrid learning classroom solution, RebelFlex. Two tours will take place: Tuesday, June 7, at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PST and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST.

Arcadia Earth (Image credit: InfoComm )

Experiential artist and founder of Arcadia Earth Valentino Vettori will lead a behind-the-scenes look at the technology used to create the immersive storytelling journey of the art installation Arcadia Earth. From motion picture projections and projection mapping to extended reality and laser technology, guests will experience the innovative uses of these tools in creating an emotional and impactful interaction with the climate challenges of our planet. The tour of Arcadia Earth takes place Tuesday, June 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST.

[InfoComm 2022 Registration is Open] (opens in new tab)

The tour of Resorts World Las Vegas will take attendees on a Pro AV exploration of this new $4.3-billion property. Yago Pita Alvarez, executive director of entertainment for Resorts World Las Vegas, will lead the tour of the Zouk Nightclub, Ayu Dayclub, theater, outdoor screens, and much more. The tour takes place Tuesday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST.

Resorts World (Image credit: InfoComm)

InfoComm 2022 will also host an exclusive tour of Illuminarium Experiences, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the world’s natural wonders, cultural moments, and beyond. This immersive experience is powered by 4K interactive projection, 360-degree audio, in-floor vibrations, and scent systems. Led by Calum Pearson, executive vice president and general manager of Illuminarium Experiences, this tour takes place Wednesday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. PST.

A tour of Las Vegas nightclubs led by Gerardo Gonzalez, senior director, technical services for Tao Group Hospitality, will take attendees through JEWEL, Hakkasan, and Omnia to see how each showcases their style of audiovisual guest experiences, from automation to lights, visuals, and sound. Attendees will learn firsthand from the technicians that work with some of the top artists in the world. This tour is set for Wednesday, June 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST.

[Now Available: Digital Signage Best Practices Guide 2022] (opens in new tab)

In addition, a tour of Omega Mart will take visitors inside the interactive art installation created by Meow Wolf, which features contributions from over 300 artists. It begins in what is ostensibly a supermarket, leading to a network of media-rich spaces and storytelling that comments on consumerism and corporate culture. The tour also looks at the technology that powers the Portal at AREA15, a 4K, 360-degree 3D floor-to-ceiling projection-mapped indoor event space. The tour, led by AREA15’s JD Bouck, director of production, and Jacob Roeber, senior production manager, takes place Thursday, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST.

For more information about the Integrated Experience Tours, visit www.infocommshow.org/education/tours (opens in new tab). To register for a tour and InfoComm 2022, visit www.infocommshow.org/register (opens in new tab).

InfoComm 2022 is sponsored by presenting show partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and supporting show partner extertis|ALMO.

Health and safety at InfoComm 2022

AVIXA is committed to the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees, partners, and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All InfoComm 2022 participants must provide proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative PCR or rapid antigen test. Digital or physical documentation will be accepted. AVIXA will follow the CDC mask recommendations for InfoComm based on the latest data using Know the COVID-19 Community Levels (opens in new tab) resource tool to determine low, medium, and high levels. The AVIXA team will continue to monitor recommendations from local health authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and communicate any updates to health and safety protocols to show participants. For the most up-to-date information on health and safety, visit www.infocommshow.org/health (opens in new tab).