InfoComm 2022: Aurora Multimedia to Showcase RXT Series—Facts and Features

Aurora Multimedia (opens in new tab) will be at InfoComm 2022 demonstrating the RXT‑4 and RXT-8. The 4-inch and 8-inch ReAX JavaScript-based Touch Panel/Control System is ideal for conference rooms, educational facilities, hospitality, digital signage, and more.

[Aurora Multimedia's Roadmap to InfoComm 2022] (opens in new tab)

The RXT‑4 has a beautiful 480 x 480 1:1 aspect ratio touch screen with 160-degree viewing while the RXT-8 has a 1280 x 800 with 170-degree viewing. Both have room status lighting in just about any color combination. They are designed to mount in a 2 Gang or European style electrical box. The 2D/3D graphics engine with 1080p H.264 streaming decoder provides a powerful solution for complex graphics and video, ensuring an enhanced user experience.

To further enhance the experience, they have a 1-watt speaker, stereo digital microphone, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The internal web server allows control from remote device like cell phones and computers. The RXT Series is a powerful ‘all-in-one’ solution for your presentation and automation needs

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors] (opens in new tab)

RXT-4 (Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

The Core Studio tool is available free of charge for code and interface creation.

Features: