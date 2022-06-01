InfoComm 2022: Aurora Multimedia to Showcase RXT Series—Facts and Features

Aurora Multimedia (opens in new tab) will be at InfoComm 2022 demonstrating the RXT‑4 and RXT-8. The 4-inch and 8-inch ReAX JavaScript-based Touch Panel/Control System is ideal for conference rooms, educational facilities, hospitality, digital signage, and more.
The RXT‑4 has a beautiful 480 x 480 1:1 aspect ratio touch screen with 160-degree viewing while the RXT-8 has a 1280 x 800 with 170-degree viewing. Both have room status lighting in just about any color combination. They are designed to mount in a 2 Gang or European style electrical box. The 2D/3D graphics engine with 1080p H.264 streaming decoder provides a powerful solution for complex graphics and video, ensuring an enhanced user experience.
To further enhance the experience, they have a 1-watt speaker, stereo digital microphone, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The internal web server allows control from remote device like cell phones and computers. The RXT Series is a powerful ‘all-in-one’ solution for your presentation and automation needs
The Core Studio tool is available free of charge for code and interface creation.
Features:
- 4-inch 480x480 Resolution; 8-inch 1280 x 800 Resolution
- 420 nits
- Dual Core Processor running Linux
- ReAX Core Engine
- QR Smart Room Logging and Scheduling
- 1GB DDR3
- 8GB Storage
- Two (2) RS-232
- Two (2) IR
- Two (2) Digital I/O
- Two (2) Relay
- USB Type-C
- Ambient Light Sensor
- Proximity Sensor
- One (1) Speaker (1 Watt)
- Stereo Digital Microphones
- 3.5mm TRS Rear Audio Output
- 1G LAN PoE
- LED Room Usage/Ambiance Lighting