InfoComm 2019 Education Spaces Designed to Enhance Learning Experiences

AVIXA will host more than 200 education sessions at InfoComm 2019 in classrooms designed to exemplify how content, space, and technology work together to create integrated experiences.

To achieve this, AVIXA's education program developers worked closely with the its standards conformance officers to ensure the rooms comply with relevant AV standards. In addition, they've tailored rooms to complement the types of presentations, workshops, and forums taking place.

"Every space tells a story," said Rachel Bradshaw, director of program design, AVIXA. "When AV plays an important role, it's crucial for the system to perform exquisitely. Even if you don't have an audience of AV professionals, attendees notice bad AV and lose interest in the content. That's why we invested time and resources to ensure the AV in the InfoComm classrooms meets our AV standards."

AVIXA's Center Stage at InfoComm 2018

AVIXA's standards conformance officers visited the Orange County Convention Center to assess rooms and understand ambient noise levels, needed sound reinforcement, projector requirements, lighting adjustments, and other space conditions. During final preparations for the show, a team of AVIXA staff and volunteers will work together onsite to verify that every InfoComm 2019 classroom complies with the Display Image Size for 2D Content in Audiovisual Systems (DISCAS) and Projected Image System Contrast Ratio standards.

In addition to lecture rooms, AVIXA created three other types of learning spaces for different content delivery.

"AVIXA designed different types of rooms to match the various styles of sessions at the show," Bradshaw continued. "Some sessions are more interactive and others very hands-on, and the environments need to cater to those activities."

For sessions designed to facilitate open discussion, AVIXA has created a theater-in-the-round space, which will include ottomans and chairs in a circle, low but even lighting, and voice reinforcement in the form of Catchbox microphones. Because the room is intended for lively conversation, it won't feature a display system.

Another learning space will include five large workstations, each with its own display, five chairs, shelving, and tools. This classroom is designed for attendees to work hands-on in small groups.

The show will also feature a "peer-to-peer" space, which is set up like a lounge. This space is intended for people to connect with each other. For example, the CTS Study Lounge will be hosted in this room June 11-13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. People can come in to get one-on-one help from an AVIXA staff instructor or find someone to study with and use education resources. The space will also feature the "Now What?" workshops, which examine how to apply difficult new concepts to pro AV careers.

AVIXA will host an interactive tour of the four different education spaces. Afterwards, attendees will participate in a discussion to evaluate how well the room design and technology contributed to the content delivery goals. The tour and discussion take place Thurs., June 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.