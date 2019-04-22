Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019

Systems Contractor News and AV Technology are hosting a free one-hour webinar that takes a deep-dive into new product highlights and trends that will be seen at InfoComm 2019.

The webinar—held on May 30 at 2 p.m. ET—will be presented by Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News and Margot Douaihy, editor-at-large, AV Technology.

Registration is free.

"We're excited to help integrators and tech managers stay one step ahead of the latest innovations," said Dutta. "This free webinar will give AV professionals a sneak peek in the summer's main event—InfoComm 2019."

To register for the free InfoComm 2019 webinar, visit bit.ly/IC19Trends.

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code "FUTURE" to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

Exhibiting at InfoComm 2019? Stand out with an SCN InfoComm Installation Product Award.

Can't make the show? Sign up for the SCN newsletter to stay in the loop.