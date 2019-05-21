Emerging Trends Day Gets a Twist at InfoComm 2019

As the InfoComm show continues to grow, the wealth of opportunities offered by the largest pro AV show in North America can induce a bit of anxiety. How do you narrow down your list of things to see? What are the most important themes to focus on?

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

That was the inspiration for Emerging Trends Day, which AVIXA first introduced in 2017 to prime attendees on the topics that figure to dominate conversations at the year's show. Now, returning for its third year on Tues., June 11 at the Orange County Convention Center, this year's program will bring new perspectives to the table.

"We're continuing the tradition of having a different vendor-neutral expert provide and overview of each topic," said Rachel Bradshaw, director of program design, AVIXA. "But this year, we're taking it a step further." Each overview session will now be followed by panel discussions featuring integrators, end users, and technologists who will relate how these trends have been shaping their work in the field.

The sessions will begin with "IP as the Universal Language of AV," with an overview by Anthony Brennan of Futuresouce on how the shift to IP-based structures is precipitating seismic shifts in AV industry technology, business, and customer behavior. Then, AV Nation's Tim Albright will moderate the ensuing panel discussion on the ways the new universal communication protocol is shaping how AV systems are designed, used, and maintained.

Following this comes "Disruptive Audio Technologies," with an intro by Paul Erikson of IHS Markit Research and a panel moderated by Janice Brown of RLab; and "Disruptive Video Technologies," presented by Pete Putman of ROAM Consulting and a panel moderated by Sanju Kahtri of IHS Markit Research. The day will conclude with the topic of "Disruptive UCC Technologies," with a presentation by Ira M. Weinstein, founder and managing partner at Recon Research, and will feature a panel discussion moderated by Owen Ellis of the AV User Group.

Throughout the day, attendees will also have opportunities to ask questions and get more in-depth explanations on themes that pique their interest. "This is the forum where future possibilities meet today's realities," Bradshaw said. "Our experts will take a stand. Our panelists will explore and debate it."

Who will win these debates? Everyone involved in the program, as they will enter the show floor the next day with a much clearer view of the big picture.