InfoComm 2016 Rental & Staging New Product Award Winners

- In a ceremony at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas Tuesday June 7th, the Winners of the InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Awards were announced. The program, administered by NewBay Media’s Rental & Staging Systems magazine, recognizes and rewards the manufacturers of new products for the live event and staging market that were introduced since last year’s InfoComm. The categories cover important applications from audio to high-lumen projection to video processing to the increasing use of digital signage for live events. A walk around the InfoComm show floor last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center revealed InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Award trophies proudly displayed in the booths of winning exhibitors large and small.
- Winners of the 2016 InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards:
Best Direct View LED Product:
• NEC Display Solutions LiFT L015Si Direct View LED Video Wall
Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market:
• Meyer Sound MJF-208 Low-Profile Stage Monitor
Best Projection Screen:
• Da-Lite Fast-Fold NXT Screen
Best Digital Signage Product– Narrow Bezel Video Walls:
• Samsung Electronics America UH55F-E Extreme Narrow Bezel LCD Video Wall
Best Digital Signage Product– 4K:
• Panasonic System Communications Company of North America– LQ Series Displays
Best Digital Signage Product:
• LG Electronics 86-Inch Ultra Stretch Display (86BH5C)
Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen:
• Christie HD14K-M Video Projector
Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product:
• Peerless-AV PeerAir Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System
Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less:
• Digital Projection International E-Vision Laser 8500 Projector
Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less:
• Panasonic PT-RQ13KU 3-Chip DLP 4K+ Laser Projector
Best General AV Product:
• coolux– a Christie Company, Pandoras Box QUAD Server 5.7
Best Audio Control or Mixing Product:
• Digico S21
Best Video/Show Capture Tool for Live Events:
• Stampede Global Drone Video Systems
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product:
• Analog Way VIO 4K
Best Show Management/Show Control App:
• AV Stumpfl Avio Control Network and Architecture
Best Show Control:
• AV Stumpfl Wings IObox Pro Network Control Device
Best Rental Management Software:
• Point of Rental Expert Software
Best Enterprise/Cloud Rental Management Software:
• IntelliEvent– Lightning Enterprise