InfoComm 2016 Rental & Staging New Product Award Winners

  • In a ceremony at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas Tuesday June 7th, the Winners of the InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Awards were announced. The program, administered by NewBay Media’s Rental & Staging Systems magazine, recognizes and rewards the manufacturers of new products for the live event and staging market that were introduced since last year’s InfoComm. The categories cover important applications from audio to high-lumen projection to video processing to the increasing use of digital signage for live events. A walk around the InfoComm show floor last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center revealed InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Award trophies proudly displayed in the booths of winning exhibitors large and small.
  • Winners of the 2016 InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards:


Best Direct View LED Product:
• NEC Display Solutions LiFT L015Si Direct View LED Video Wall

Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market:
• Meyer Sound MJF-208 Low-Profile Stage Monitor

Best Projection Screen:
• Da-Lite Fast-Fold NXT Screen

Best Digital Signage Product– Narrow Bezel Video Walls:
• Samsung Electronics America UH55F-E Extreme Narrow Bezel LCD Video Wall

Best Digital Signage Product– 4K:
• Panasonic System Communications Company of North America– LQ Series Displays

Best Digital Signage Product:
• LG Electronics 86-Inch Ultra Stretch Display (86BH5C)

Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen:
• Christie HD14K-M Video Projector

Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product:
• Peerless-AV PeerAir Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less:
• Digital Projection International E-Vision Laser 8500 Projector

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less:
• Panasonic PT-RQ13KU 3-Chip DLP 4K+ Laser Projector

Best General AV Product:

• coolux– a Christie Company, Pandoras Box QUAD Server 5.7

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product:
• Digico S21

Best Video/Show Capture Tool for Live Events:
• Stampede Global Drone Video Systems

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product:
• Analog Way VIO 4K

Best Show Management/Show Control App:
• AV Stumpfl Avio Control Network and Architecture

Best Show Control:
• AV Stumpfl Wings IObox Pro Network Control Device

Best Rental Management Software:
• Point of Rental Expert Software

Best Enterprise/Cloud Rental Management Software:
• IntelliEvent– Lightning Enterprise