Planar LED Video Walls to Light Up 2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Sports will utilize Planar’s LED solutions to present high brightness and superior precision for unrivaled image detail, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States. NBC Sports’ production will feature Planar DirectLight Pro Series LED video wall in a 1.2mm pixel pitch, as well as an outdoor Planar Luminate Ultra Series LED video wall in a 1.5mm pixel pitch for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

[Nearly 100 Sony Cameras to Power 2024 Paris Olympics]

“Planar has been a long-time trusted partner of NBC Sports,” Atila Ozkaplan, VP of production operations, Olympics. “We're excited to continue to feature their LED display technology in Paris and use their latest fine pixel pitch outdoor LED product line for the first time in our Primetime studio, showcasing the incredible visuals created by our talented graphics teams in their full vibrancy.”

Planar has worked with NBC Sports since 2016, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Asia and South America.

[Canon Heads to Paris: Lenses Selected for NBC's Olympics Broadcast]

“Planar’s state-of-the-art LED video walls seamlessly disappear inside many of the world's finest broadcast studios, enabling elevated storytelling and unmatched viewing experiences,” said Planar EVP Adam Schmidt. “We’re delighted to once again support NBC Sports for another legendary presentation with visualization solutions that reliably deliver for broadcasters and viewers alike."