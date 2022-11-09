How Digital Signage Promoted a 'Healthy Athlete Experience' at Special Olympics USA

In 2022, the Special Olympics USA Games, held in Orlando, FL, came to edgefactory for help with logistics and support for the Special Olympics Healthy Athlete Experience. Special Olympics Healthy Athletes helps to provide free health screenings and education to Special Olympics athletes as part of the check-in process. Despite the perception that those with intellectual disabilities have the same or better access to healthcare, many often struggle to access the medical care they need. The impact of these screenings on the health and wellness of Special Olympics athletes is immense. The Special Olympics USA Games was expecting over 12,000 athletes and 600 doctors to participate in screenings over the course of the 7-day games, and needed to implement a queue system that would help athletes complete these critical health screenings in a fun and welcoming environment.

To ensure that the Special Olympics Health Athlete Experience ran smoothly and efficiently, but was also an exciting and engaging experience for athletes, edgefactory partnered up with Qmatic to design a queue system for the experience. The two main goals for this queue design were simple:

Keep the athletes and caregivers organized

Keep the athletes and caregivers entertained with a branded experience

Edgefactory integrated digital signage, creative media elements, physical signage and markers to make wayfinding in the Healthy Athlete experience intuitive and simple.

(Image credit: edgefactory)

Firstly, to keep the ambiance lively edgefactory produced its own TV “channel” that played custom content like different health, sports and fitness announcements on various TV screens around the venue, as well as having music playing throughout the whole event to keep the energy up as athletes waited to have their medical exams. All videos were captioned and the text displayed was large, clear and easy to read.

To keep the queue system organized, digital signage was used to help athletes move through the exams seamlessly. Each athlete was assigned a number that would appear in large size on the screen when it was their turn to head to an exam. The Healthy Athlete Experience offered screenings in eight disciplines, such as eye health, podiatry, emotional health, dentistry and more. To make sure that the athletes clearly knew which exam they were headed to, each number displayed on the main screen was accompanied by a color and symbol that coordinated with the discipline of the exam. If an athlete was up next for an eye exam, their number would appear on the screen in blue accompanied by an icon of an eye. Using coordinating colors and images helped keep clear which exams an athlete was heading to and allowed different athletes to wait in the same queue system but attend different screenings.

Once an athlete’s number was called on the main screen, edgefactory paired the digital wayfinding signage with physical wayfinding elements so athletes had different kinds of cues to lead them to their correct destination. Decals were printed and placed on the floor with the corresponding color and icon of the discipline to help athletes ensure they were following the right line. Large signs with the coordinating color and icon were hung above the designated discipline so athletes could identify the correct section they were headed to. Using consistent color and icons throughout the digital signage and physical signage elements made it easy for athletes to identify where they were going and eliminated potential confusion.

(Image credit: edgefactory )

Throughout the queue design process it was important to find different ways to make the experience for athletes as intuitive, accessible and stress-free. These free medical exams are highly important for the athletes, so it was top priority to make sure that all 12,000 people who attended were able to move through the experience in the 7-day period available.

“What a great honor it was for us to produce world class content for these amazing athletes. We did everything we could through visualization the not only help over 12,000 athletes get medical exams, but also adding energy, emotion, and edge to the sporting venues with not only dynamic content, but an accessible TV channel on the games playing at all the venues with interviews of the athletes each day featured” said CEO of edgefactory, Brian Cole.

Waiting in a line to receive medical exams can very easily turn into a boring or stressful experience. Using different kinds of both audio and visual media allowed athletes to stay engaged. Digital signage allowed the changing queue numbers to be displayed real-time, so athletes always knew who was up next. Physical and digital signage with corresponding imagery ensured smooth wayfinding. After the event, the Special Olympics USA Games awarded edgefactory a medal for their help in making healthcare accessible to those who need it.