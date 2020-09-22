Hologram Technology Launches Classroom of the Future at McCombs School of Business

The challenge of creating safe classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a creative solution: beaming a professor into the classroom as a hologram.

The McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin has contracted with Austin-based Contextual Content Group to create a new 3D immersive video solution that combines in-person, hybrid, and online teaching to deliver an engaging and interactive distance learning experience.

Watch the video below to see how this university is using hologram technology in the classroom.

“We knew we could make the digital experience better,” said Joe Stephens, senior assistant dean and director of working professional and executive MBA programs,. “Enterprise, tenacity, curiosity, and authenticity are the pillars of what we do at McCombs, and we’re doing all those things right now. We teach our students to innovate, and we’re practicing what we preach. That’s what innovation and the world of business is all about.”

The Recourse platform is currently being used in accounting professor Steve Limberg’s Executive MBA class. He is one of the first McCombs School faculty members to adopt the technology.

“This is an authentic experience because I can see all the gestures and the nuances that students are expressing, whether it be raising a hand or nodding, and as a result, it really is very much like being right here in the classroom,” Limberg said.

The COVID-19 pandemic created an opportunity for UT Austin and the McCombs School to offer students a variety of ways to learn during the fall 2020 semester. This was also an opportunity for collaboration with an Austin startup to invent a new way of activating multiple modalities simultaneously, keeping both the professor and students safe.

“This technology is very robust,” said Jim Spencer, CEO of Contextual Content Group. “Our goal is to keep the professors safe, greatly enhance the in-classroom socially distanced experience, and also greatly enhance the online virtual experience, and I’m happy to report it works.”

McCombs School of Business says the technology is a good fit for its innovative culture and there are plans for expansion.