Brian Schumacker Joins Hall Technologies

Hall Technologies has hired Brian Schumacker as its new regional sales manager. Schumacker will lead sales for Hall Technologies in the Central region, covering Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Brian to Hall Technologies,” said Hal Truax, VP of sales and marketing at Hall Technologies. “Brian’s comprehensive industry knowledge and successful track record adds to our commitment in supporting our customers with best in-class talent at every stage. We are excited to have him on board as we continue to evolve and reach new heights.”

Schumacker boasts more than 24 years of experience in the AV industry, with positions across sales, installation, and management in both residential and pro AV spaces; he was most recently employed as a regional sales manager at Peerless-AV.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Hall Technologies during a time of exponential growth which has been driven by a rebranding and the launch of new solutions that will change the AV industry.” explained Schumacker. “Starting with the leadership team, Hall Technologies has a vision to provide innovative solutions that will change how people live, work, and learn. That, along with the best customer support team in the industry, made joining Hall Technologies a great move for my career.”