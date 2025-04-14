Pro AV Newsmakers: Baseball, Partnerships, and People Movers

Baseball. Partnerships. People Movers. It was yet another busy week in Pro AV. Get caught up on what you may have missed while away at NAB Show 2025.

[Winners Announced for Best of Show at the NAB Show 2025]

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Bob Bonniol Joins ACT Entertainment as Director of Innovation for Video

(Image credit: ACT Entertainment)

ACT Entertainment has appointed of Bob Bonniol as director of innovation for video. A creative force whose credits range from Broadway to mega-tours, theme parks to augmented worlds, Bonniol now takes the helm of ACT’s rapidly growing video and interactive technology areas, bringing his signature mix of showbiz audacity, technological alchemy and immersive storytelling to a powerful new platform.

In this newly created role, Bonniol leads product development, uniting the capabilities of Green Hippo and tvONE under ACT’s innovation umbrella. He aims to expand ACT’s reach and help its clients create amazing new immersive experiences, digital placemaking and destination-scale entertainment, pushing the envelope of what’s possible with ACT’s video and interactivity lineup.

Black Box Appoints Jai Venkat as Chief Revenue Officer Americas

(Image credit: Black Box)

Black Box appointed Jai Venkat as the company’s chief revenue officer in the Americas. Venkat leads revenue strategy and execution, driving growth, bolstering account management, and accelerating revenue across all industry verticals and horizontal practices. He will report directly to Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma and will be a member of the executive leadership team. His appointment is part of Black Box’s broader strategic investment in refining its go-to-market strategy and strengthening leadership across key industry sectors and service lines to drive growth.

Venkat joins Black Box with more than three decades of experience leading sales, services, and transformation initiatives at global technology firms. Prior to joining Black Box, he held senior executive leadership roles at Allied Digital, Zones, DXC Technology, HP Enterprise, Cognizant, Capgemini and Infosys.

PlexusAV Appoints Tommy Tran as Global Marketing Manager

(Image credit: PlexusAV)

PlexusAV appointed Tommy Tran as global marketing manager. “Tommy is a marketing leader with a background in startups, agencies, and high-growth industries," confirmed Steven Cogels, global director of business development at PlexusAV. "He has worked across banking, e-commerce, technology, law, agriculture, and education, giving him experience in different markets and business models. His expertise includes branding, content marketing, SEO, CRM optimization, and data analysis. We are genuinely excited to welcome him to our team. We are very confident that his skill and expertise will significantly enrich our marketing and drive us to new heights.”

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plus Four Marketing Joins Group One Limited Rep Network

Farmingdale, NY-based Group One Limited, the U.S. distributor for a number of pro audio and lighting industries brands, has added Plus Four Marketing to its independent manufacturer’s representative network.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA, Plus Four Marketing is under the direction of principal Joe Mathews, son of the late James “Jimmy” Mathews who founded the firm more than 40 years ago. Plus Four has been retained by Group One to facilitate sales and support for the DiGiCo, Fourier Audio, KLANG, MC2, Sound Devices, and XTA lines throughout Northern California, Nevada (outside of Las Vegas), Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska.

LG Partners with Boston Red Sox

(Image credit: LG)

LG Electronics USA and the Boston Red Sox have announced a multi-year partnership, making LG the “Official TV Partner of the Boston Red Sox.”

This collaboration, brokered by ANC, leverages LG’s commercial and consumer display technologies to enhance the Fenway Park experience for fans. Building on their longstanding relationship with Fenway Sports Group, ANC, a sports and entertainment venue solutions and marketing agency, played a pivotal role in bringing this partnership to life.

Following ANC’s recent upgrades to Fenway Park’s entire digital display network utilizing LG dvLEDs, including the main videoboard in centerfield, this deal further strengthens LG’s presence through a premier sponsorship package with the team and new LG LED signage integrations. Read about the upgrades in detail here.

Neat Is Proud to Partner with Google Meet

Neat’s collaboration with Google Meet will bolster its diverse partner ecosystem and empower them with the flexibility to choose the right solution for video meeting needs.



Neat will integrate Google Meet's easy-to-use, enterprise-ready video communications service with its simple video devices for more natural, engaging, and productive video meetings.

By partnering with Google Meet, Neat can expand its software ecosystem and provide users with more meeting room choices. The ability to run "Meet-on-Neat" will enable users to host Google Meet sessions natively on their platform while offering teammates and clients the most seamless experience on several of portfolio devices, including Neat Bar Generation 2, Neat Bar Pro, Neat Board 50, and Neat Board Pro.

Vizrt Partners with Zoom

Vizrt is teaming up with Zoom to give content creators powerful new tools for hybrid live productions.

This collaboration introduces native Zoom integration to the TriCaster product line, helping content creators produce more engaging and professional-quality broadcasts. By simplifying the process of incorporating remote contributors into live broadcasts, it improves both viewer engagement and production efficiency, enhancing the overall experience for creators and audiences.

With Zoom functionality embedded in TriCaster’s remote contribution tools, users can achieve better efficiency, flexibility, and feed quality. This update comes at an important time, as many content creators are seeking alternatives ahead of the recently announced end of life of Skype.

Pro AV Around the Globe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlona partners with EAVS Groupe to expand distribution channel in France. Atlona has amplified its presence in France through a new strategic partnership with EAVS Groupe, a full-service AV distribution company with extensive experience serving the education and corporate verticals.

Atlona officially joins EAVS Groupe roster of more than 40 AV brands, strengthening its value proposition for resellers and integrators seeking more diverse options for collaboration, connectivity and control products. EAVS Groupe will emphasize how Atlona’s flexibility across networked and matrixed AV systems allows integrators to ensure the most effective technology solution for their education and corporate projects. That capability is supported through EAVS Groupe’s knowledgeable team of technical sales engineers, who add value by helping integrators specify tailored solutions for learning and meeting spaces.