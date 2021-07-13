Ken Eagle Joins Hall Technologies as VP of Technology

Hall Technologies has added AV industry veteran Ken Eagle as vice president of technology. In his new role, he will be responsible for enhancing the product portfolio, leading the engineering team, and for launching new disruptive solutions that will transform the ways in which we communicate and do business.

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“Our products have been a staple in the AV industry for many years, and today with the addition of Ken, we are poised for incredible growth,” said Jason Schwartz, CEO of Hall Technologies. “Ken brings years of expertise in developing innovative and holistic solutions that will serve our customers. His customer-centric viewpoint of their frustrations and struggles is also a tremendous asset. We’re excited to collaborate with Ken on industry-changing products.”

"I am honored to be joining the Hall Technologies team,” Eagle said. “Hall is a company with a rich history of solid product performance that is positioned for a future of tremendous growth and innovation. I am encouraged by their commitment to the AV industry and am looking forward to sharing my 20 years of AV experience with the team. I’m eager to lend my experience to create world-class products and solutions for Hall Technologies and their customers.