Go Cruising: LG Showcases Digital Displays at Seatrade Cruise Global 2022

Demonstrating its commitment to bring innovative technologies to the cruise industry, LG Business Solutions USA will showcase its full line of cruise-ready digital displays and a new autonomous delivery robot at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 expo in Miami from April 26-28. According to Michael Kosla, LG Business Solutions USA’s hospitality vice president, visitors to LG’s booth No. 4015 will see for themselves how LG’s latest cutting-edge display technologies are set to transform the cruise experience for passengers, staff, and operators.

“High-quality digital displays that were once a luxury consideration are now a must-have feature for modern guests accustomed to instantly-accessible 4K UHD content at home, at work and on-the-go,” Kosla said. “Bringing innovative AV technologies to guest rooms, performance spaces and common areas reinvents the cruise experience for guests, and forward-thinking cruise lines understand that these unique technological experiences can help differentiate their brand and increase customer loyalty.”

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

LG’s Seatrade Cruise Global booth will showcase the company’s broad line of hospitality solutions, including 4K UHD in-room TVs ranging from 22 inches to 55 inches with LG’s webOS smart platform. Also on display will be LG’s huge 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display, ultra-wide Stretch HD displays, 55-inch Transparent OLED display, 55-inch Curvable Open Frame OLED display, and the LG CLOi ServeBot, the world’s first UL-certified autonomous hospitality delivery robot. The models developed specifically for use on cruise ships include a conformal nano coating to help protect the products from humidity, salty air, dust and other contaminants.

“By utilizing the various technologies available today, cruise operators can deliver one-of-a-kind digital attractions that combine creative content with the novelty of advanced displays to engage guests in new and exciting ways,” Kosla added. “The advent of products such as curvable and transparent OLED digital signage displays opens new possibilities to seamlessly integrate digital content with physical spaces to deliver fun, exhilarating experiences, while also enabling displays to be mounted virtually anywhere to provide guests with navigation and ship info."

LG will also demo its webOS for signage content and device management platform, which provides AV or IT managers with consolidated control of all connected displays and offers broad customization options including on-screen branding, custom channel labels, internet browsing, custom ship information channels and more.