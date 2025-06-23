LG Has a New Digital Signage Management Solution. Here's What to Know

LG Electronics USA has introduced a new digital signage management solution called “LG ProActive360.” The three-tier platform (Silver, Gold, and Platinum) is designed to help keep a customer’s inventory of signage displays running at peak performance through active device management and monitoring services, plus optional content scheduling and ad creative management—allowing users to focus on running their business, not their screens.

[Pescatore: Digital Signage Continues to Thrive]

“In today’s fast-paced digital environment, system reliability and performance are critical to business success,” said LG Electronics USA’s B2B marketing head David Bacher. “LG ProActive360 Silver provides medium and large signage users and system integrators alike the omnipresent services required to stay ahead of potential issues, maintaining display uptime, with additional content and advertising management upgrades available via the Gold and Platinum options.”

LG ProActive360 Silver is the next evolution in device management and monitoring services, ensuring that users’ signage networks are always connected, always protected, and always performing. Designed for seamless operation and to be “proactive” rather than reactive, this powerful solution keeps all the customer’s LG signage at near 100% uptime, so that users can focus on running their actual business and not waste IT or retail staff managing the screens. Advanced features, including remote firmware updates, Chromium Long-term Support, and flexible power scheduling, make signage network management a breeze. LG’s intelligent monitoring tools continuously track device health, instantly detecting issues like black screens, frozen content, or playback errors. LG’s expert team diagnoses problems, provides root cause analysis, and even collaborates directly with onsite contacts to file and execute warranty claims. Users are kept fully informed with weekly issue summaries.



LG ProActive360 Gold will upgrade LG ProActive360 Silver with additional content management services that transform digital signage management into a fully collaborative experience. Building on the robust monitoring and device management of LG ProActive360 Silver, LG ProActive360 Gold empowers users with seamless content management, guided every step of the way by LG’s expert staff. With LG’s “Virtual White Glove” Content Management, LG professionals work directly with the users’ creative teams to obtain content, upload it to the secure LG Cloud, and schedule dynamic campaigns and playlists tailored to planned objectives. Digital proofs of campaigns can be previewed before they go live, ensuring every message is accurate. Once approved, LG publishes the content to all devices and provides comprehensive reporting on deployment and performance. LG’s team manages campaign and playlist updates as user requirements evolve, keeping the signage network fresh and relevant. This hands-on partnership will streamline workflows, reduce workloads, and ensure that messaging is always on point, liberating the IT staff from having to manage content.

LG ProActive360 Platinum will provide Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising-related services such as programmatic ad approval and brand safety to the device monitoring and content management, unlocking entirely new revenue streams while maximizing the impact of digital signage. Thanks to LG’s upcoming top tier LG ProActive360 solution, signage networks are transformed into dynamic DOOH screen inventory and thus profit centers, connecting retail customers with relevant advertisers eager to reach targeted audiences—without any extra effort. DOOH advertising delivers highly visible, engaging, and targeted messages to large audiences in real-world environments, making it one of the most effective and measurable advertising channels available today.

This integrated platform powered by LG’s webOS and Business Cloud technology will help promote advertiser relationships, ad sourcing, and campaign delivery, so that users can focus on their core business. With IAB/MRC-compliant proof-of-play reporting and attribution plus ad campaign management, users gain credibility with advertisers and maximize their signage’s earning potential.