LG Gears Up to Support Post-Pandemic Remote Work With LG gram Mobile Thin Client Laptops

As organizations plan for a post-pandemic future that will continue to include remote work, LG Business Solutions USA is introducing a full line of LG gram Mobile Thin Client laptop computers designed for easy deployment and management. Available in 15.6-inch Full HD (model series 15ZT90P) and 14-inch WXUGA (model series 14ZT90P) configurations and weighing just 2.5 pounds and 2.2 pounds, respectively, the family of versatile, highly secure LG gram Mobile Thin Clients can go wherever a busy workforce takes them.

"When the pandemic struck and organizations sent their employees home to work, many were scrambling to buy and deploy laptop PCs," said Stephen K. Hu, senior director of IT business development at LG Business Solutions USA. "Recognizing that a mobile, remote workforce is here to stay, many sectors now want to approach deployment more strategically, not only to support secure, familiar, work-anywhere computing, but also to make it easier for IT departments to manage a growing population of remote workers."

Multiple OS Configurations Available

Rugged LG gram Mobile Thin Client laptops come with a choice of high-performance Intel processors, 8GB of dual-channel system memory, and 256GB NVMe solid-state hard drives for rapid start-ups. Each model features a 1920 x 1080 IPS screen for displaying rich colors that are visible at wide angles.

To meet the deployment objectives of varied IT organizations, LG gram Mobile Thin Client laptops come with different OS configurations. Companies can specify models with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise pre-installed or opt for non-OS laptops that come ready to load other operating systems like the Linux based IGEL OS. Both support virtual desktop solutions including Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, Citrix Workspace, and VMware Horizon clients.

Deploying cloud-based LG gram Mobile Thin Clients allow for efficient management of remote desktop environments, Hu said. System administrators can securely configure, update and manage their environment from a central location, eliminating the need to be onsite.

The LG gram Mobile Thin Client "gives users the same desktop experience they would enjoy in the office while giving IT staffs a managed endpoint that they can better secure, patch, and update," according to Hu. "It's an ideal virtual desktop for corporate use, but it's also well suited for industries just beginning to adopt widespread remote work, such as healthcare, finance, education and others."

All LG gram Mobile Thin Clients come with an HD webcam, built-in microphone, and stereo speakers for remote collaboration. They feature a backlit keyboard for ease of use and an HDMI port for connecting to external displays.

For added security, each LG gram Mobile Thin Client includes a Trusted Platform Module (TPM), an industry-standard crypto-processor and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.