New Mexico State University Unveils Innovation Space

Dedicated to teaching, research, public service, and outreach at all levels, New Mexico State University (NMSU) has transformed an underutilized information technology teaching lab into a dynamic innovation center—the “NMSU IT Innovation Space.”

The new space will now serve as a demo environment for modern instruction technology while supporting learning development courses. It features an innovative 171-inch all-in-one direct-view light-emitting diode display from LG Electronics, perfect for big-screen videoconferencing and presentations. It also features a Google-certified LG CreateBoard 65-inch interactive display designed for use in a wide range of applications across the K-12, higher education, and corporate verticals.

NMSU is a NASA Space Grant and Federal Land Grant College, Hispanic- and minority-serving institution, and home to the first Honors College in New Mexico. On its 900-acre main campus in Las Cruces, the university offers an accessible education that shapes bright futures for every type of student.

The addition of the new technology-rich, IT Innovative Space—the first such space in New Mexico – is intended to support the university’s learning development initiative, and is part of a broader and ongoing deployment of LG CreateBoard solutions, digital signage displays (primarily within conference rooms and private offices, for wireless presentations), and computer monitors throughout the campus, driven by the success of the IT Innovative Space installation.

(Image credit: LG)

“Working with LG and our vendor partner, Bluum, on the development of the new NMSU IT Innovative Space, we transformed an underused area of campus into a dynamic new space for learning development,” said Frank Sage, AV specialist at New Mexico State University. “The successful deployment of both the interactive CreateBoard and LG DVLED displays in this space led us to re-evaluate our use of digital display technology across campus. The interactive board’s ease of use, feature-rich functionality, and high performance value have inspired us to install additional LG CreateBoards, digital signage displays, and computer monitors throughout the campus, with more to follow.”



According to Sage, the CreateBoard’s built-in Android 13 software added additional appeal, aiding learning development, with a plethora of application options.

The 65-inch LG CreateBoard is mounted on a Balance Box 400 mobile stand, allowing it to be repositioned anywhere in the room, either as a horizontal interactive workspace or tabletop solution, primarily for learning game development. With built-in Android 13 software and LG software suite, the intuitive and hyper-functional LG CreateBoard solution boasts a native resolution of 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD), brightness of 400 nits, and 50-point multitouch interaction. LG software suite includes LG CreateBoard Share, which establishes a seamless, wireless, and stable meeting room or discussion environment, without the need for extra cables or connections.



The first DVLED display installed on campus is LG’s 171-inch all-in-one unit, with more expected to be added to the additional display deployments because of the success of this installation. The display covers almost one entire wall of the IT Innovative Space and is intended primarily to aid with hybrid learning equity, helping to bridge the gap between on-site and distance learning, although the NMSU team intends to utilize it for a variety of different functions.

According to Sage, providing an immersive viewing experience with a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio (2,560 × 1,080), the 171-inch DVLED is perfect for a variety of videoconferencing platforms, making it ideal for distance learning. An all-in-one package, it includes an embedded controller and built-in speaker, and is easily installed without the need for either controller connections or module configuration.



“Our LG CreateBoard and DVLED technology are more than just tools—they represent our commitment to helping higher education institutions like New Mexico State University reimagine how spaces can be used to inspire collaboration, learning, and innovation,” said Victoria Sanville, Education Director at LG Electronics USA. “Working with NMSU, we collaborated to identify and implement the ideal solutions for their groundbreaking IT Innovation Space. The success of this project is leading to broader adoption of LG technologies across campus, and we’re excited to continue working with the university’s IT team to bring their visionary ideas to life and transform their spaces into hubs of productivity and creativity.”