NAB 2022: LG to Showcase New Family of OLED Pro Monitors

Taking its Emmy Award-winning LG OLED reference display technology to the next level, LG Electronics has introduced a new line of professional OLED monitors developed for content creators and producers.

The new “LG UltraFine OLED Pro” series of reference monitors—demonstrated for the first time by LG Business Solutions USA at NAB 2022—features new capabilities to meet the demanding needs of production studios and digital video professionals. Headlined by the new 65-inch display (model 65EP5G), the LG OLED Pro line also includes recently launched feature-rich 31.5- and 26.5-inch class monitors.

LG OLED displays are highly valued in production facilities and studios around the world based on their exceptional color performance, according to Dr. Nandhu Nandhakumar, senior vice president, office of the CTO, LG Electronics. “We started with the Emmy-Award-winning LG OLED reference display and added a full range of features and functions to streamline the user experience for professional broadcast and content production applications,” he said.

“The new LG OLED Pro UltraFine displays offer versatile options for a variety of visual tech applications. Each model is optimized for numerous creative workflows while faithfully reproducing the content creator’s visual intent. The result is stunning, color-rich, high-contrast content every time.”

All the new LG OLED Pro UltraFine models offer 10-bit color depth and use the DCI-P3 (for cinema) and Adobe RGB (for digital imagery) color space standards to deliver reference-grade performance.

LG 65EP5G UltraFine Display OLED Pro

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

The new 65-inch OLED Pro monitor is a 120Hz UHD model that combines more than eight million self-illuminated RGBW pixels with advanced calibration capabilities to achieve reference-quality performance and high-color accuracy and uniformity. It includes LG’s proprietary SuperSign software for white balance and natively supports Calman color calibration software for spectacular picture quality. The LG 65EP5G also supports programmable hardware 1D and 3D LUTs (lookup tables) and multiple color-accurate profiles for rapid transitioning between calibrated modes.

A major benefit of the commercial-grade LG 65EP5G is the convenient set of user-programmed function keys that provide quick access to on-screen features such as Markers, Zoom, Timecode functions, and Audio Meters. A profile button also allows instant switching between user display presets for monitor settings and picture quality options. The monitor also is designed to be controllable by third-party devices through supported APIs.

Separating the professional model from consumer models, the LG 65EP5G features a new custom user interface (UI) that allows for independent selection from 20 calibratable 1D LUTs (10 x SDR, 10 x HDR, 10 x DolbyVision) and from 100 calibratable 3D LUTs (50 x SDR, 50 x HDR) for programming and activation. The 3D LUTs can be individually selected for either SDR or HDR modes of operation, and for each of the color spaces supported (BT.709, BT.2020, sRGB, P3 and Adobe RGB). In addition, the UI allows selection from 10 1D LUTs for SDR and 10 for HDR that can be set to different white points, PQ tracking, and/or SDR gamma performance.

The input options are designed for professional creators, particularly the four loop-through 12G SDI ports that enable a single monitor to display up to four Full HD feeds simultaneously. Additional inputs are HDMI, IP (SFP+ and RJ45) and Genlock, which is used in on-camera and virtual production applications. The monitor supports P3, Adobe RGB and sRGB color profiles, in addition to broadcast standard profiles. Supported high dynamic range video formats include HDR10, HLG, and DolbyVision, all of which can be user calibrated.

Professional OLED for Every Desk

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

The new 31.5- and 26.5-inch class LG Pro UltraFine Display monitors (models 32EP950 and 27EP950 respectively) are optimized for a variety of production uses such as HDR and SDR color timing, VFX editing, on-set monitoring, photo editing, and more. Featuring RGB pixels, both models produce excellent white and high color accuracy. They offer many of the same visual tech features of the 65-inch model, such as support for the VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black specification.

Most notably, models 32EP950 and 27EP950 include hardware calibration capabilities for ensuring stable, highly accurate color regardless of workstation or output device. Both models feature LG’s new curved ArcLine stand design and offer two DisplayPort ports, one HDMI port and various USB ports, including USB C PD (power delivery).

Rounding out the LG OLED Pro family are models 32BP95E and 27BP95E, which include the same color performance features as the other displays in a more traditional design. Rather than built-in hardware calibration support, each model uses a self-calibration sensor and monitor hood for maintaining color accuracy.

“The LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro is the ultimate OLED monitor for every professional’s desk, delivering the performance and features required for efficiently tackling today’s most demanding digital content tasks,” Nandhakumar said.

Emmy Award-Winning Technology

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honored LG Electronics in 2021 with the Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for “OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control and Client Viewing.” LG Electronics also received an Emmy in 2020 for “developing and deploying HTML5 for a full TV experience” (implemented on LG’s webOS and Pro:Centric smart platforms). Previously, LG’s U.S. R&D subsidiary, Zenith Electronics, earned Emmy Awards for such noteworthy developments as the first wireless TV remote controls and flat screen displays, as well as industry standards for HDTV and stereo TV broadcasting.

LG at NAB 2022

LG Business Solutions USA’s first-ever NAB Show booth (C2631) builds on LG Electronics’ decades-long role as an ally of the National Association of Broadcasters and technology provider for the show. Beyond the LG OLED Pro monitors in the commercial display division’s booth, scores of LG 4K UHD displays are featured in high-profile locations throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center at this year’s show. In addition, reflecting the company’s key role as co-developer of the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard, LG has been named “Official NEXTGEN TV Partner” for NAB 2022.