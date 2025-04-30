LG Debuts High-Brightness Outdoor Displays. Here's What to Know

LG Electronics USA unveiled a new line of high-brightness displays ready for outdoor and outdoor-facing showcases. The LG XE3P Series, available in 49, 55 and 86-inch screen sizes, is designed to deliver intense visual clarity in direct sunlight, with a native resolution of 1,920x1,080 (FHD) and brightness of up to 3,500 nits.

The displays feature anti-discoloration characteristic technology verified by UL Solutions to help prevent screen yellowing, a common issue for outdoor displays caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight. LG’s innovative anti-discoloration technology simultaneously safeguards display quality and performance stability, ultimately helping extend the lifespan of LG digital signage displays.



LG claims to be 'the first in the industry to achieve UL verification for digital signage display anti-discoloration characteristic technology.' Using newly developed comprehensive LG testing methodologies and defect-evaluation criteria, UL Solutions independently assessed and verified the new displays. Prior to this, there were no internationally recognized standards or testing methods for measuring a display’s resistance to screen yellowing. In addition to LG’s anti-discoloration technology, the new high-brightness displays all utilize webOS™ Signage 6.1.

“Through extensive research and development, LG has ensured that we deliver the pinnacle of digital signage experiences. This commitment is underscored by our industry-leading products achieving the inaugural UL verification for anti-discoloration characteristic technology,” said Michael Kosla, SVP, LG Electronics USA. “LG is dedicated to mitigating inconveniences with proven solutions integrated in our digital signage products, continuously enhancing and evolving customer experience and satisfaction.”

High-Brightness Outdoor Display

The LG XE3P Series advanced thermal solutions prevent common issues like black circles, ensuring long-lasting performance. The XE3P operates within a wide range of temperatures and features an IP56-rated sealed design for reliable operation, protecting against both water and dust. It also includes IK10-rated protective glass, tempered and laminated for outdoor extremes, minimizing damage from external impacts to reduce unnecessary LCD module replacements and provide cost-effective maintenance.

Beyond durability, the XE3P Series excels in energy efficiency. Its M+ panel technology delivers the same brightness as traditional RGB panels while consuming significantly less power. An auto-brightness adjustment feature further enhances visibility by adapting to ambient light conditions, reducing energy use in low-light environments.

A standout feature of the XE3P is its comprehensive suite of smart capabilities. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable seamless wireless content transfer and distribution while minimizing the risk of data hijacking. The series also includes a range of sensors, such as a vandalism alert function and a self-leveler tool, simplifying installation and monitoring.

High-Brightness Window Facing Display

Designed especially for window-facing environments, and providing brilliant brightness and vibrant and dynamic content, the 75-inch Window Facing XS4P has a native resolution of 3,840x2,160 (UHD) and brightness of up to 4,000 nits. Alongside anti-discoloration technology, window-facing displays require higher nits, as they are exposed to direct sunlight, and maintaining its impressive brightness, the XS4P Series has a lower power consumption compared to RGB panels at the same brightness level.



With its compact size and slim design, the XS4P integrates smoothly into any store's interior, with a thinner bezel than conventional models, enabling closer installation to windows and offering an improved visual experience for customers. Additionally, standard UHD signage can be attached to the back of the XS4P, allowing it to function as a double-sided display, and the display can be used under a wide range of operating temperatures from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. As with the XE3P, conformal coating helps shield the circuit board and power board against water vapor and solid debris, while the self-leveler tool allows for precise display installation.



The XS4P features LAN daisy chain functionality, enabling the control of multiple displays with a single master remote, offering significant convenience. Moreover, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and beacon capabilities, content and software can be distributed to the XS4P, allowing store managers to effortlessly provide coupons and information to multiple devices in real-time. Finally, the XS4P addresses concerns about display noise, with an upgraded quiet mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.

High-Brightness Open-Frame Display

The 86XF3SK 86-inch open-frame ultra-high-resolution display, with a native resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 (UHD) and brightness of up to 3,300 nits, delivers visual clarity even in direct sunlight. As an open-frame type, this versatile product enables customers to customize its casing for various applications, making it an ideal solution for large-scale advertising spaces such as bus stops.

In addition to its advanced display capabilities, the 86XF3SK offers enhanced user convenience with an intuitive user interface and supports app development through compatibility with programming interfaces such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. The integrated Control Manager, a web-based monitoring solution, allows users to remotely monitor and control displays from their mobile devices or PCs, ensuring efficient management across locations. Designed for diverse outdoor environments, the 86XF3SK is engineered to operate efficiently under a wide range of temperatures, including those typically experienced in direct sunlight.