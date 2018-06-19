FSR’s DR-EDID Scores at InfoComm 2018

FSR, a manufacturer of a variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, information and communications technologies, education, corporate, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is proud to announce that its newly introduced DR (Doctor) EDID, a device that allows the quick manipulation of information for simplified integration, has been named a Best of Show winner for InfoComm 2018 from Sound & Video Contractor, a Future plc brand.

FSR's DR-EDID simplified integration device

Introduced to the AV market at the show, the DR-EDID Emulator allows the installer to easily and quickly modify information with a rotary switch to select between 16 pre-installed settings or copy the EDID from any device. This will simplify troubleshooting the technical challenges that often arise when performing video system integration, or it can permanently set the EDID of the system when left in place. It is designed to manipulate the EDID information provided to a connected HDMI source, or any device connected prior to the unit in the HDMI chain. The unique self-powered bidirectional device can be inserted onto either end of any HDMI cable and contains critical information about the capabilities of the connected display, including audio and video format support, HDMI feature support, etc.

“FSR is extremely proud that our DR-EDID has received such a prestigious award from one of the industry’s leading publications —Sound & Video Contractor. FSR always sets out to design a solution that will not only deliver outstanding performance but will also meet the needs of industry professionals. To be recognized by our community for these efforts while also receiving acknowledgement on our technology’s potential is truly a win for the whole company,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president.

"This was a rich field of submitted nominations, reflecting the breadth of engineering, R&D, and UX talent we have in this industry," said SVC editor Cynthia Wisehart. "Congratulations to the winning teams. I look forward to seeing their products at work across our markets."

Best of Show winners were submitted for consideration by the product manufacturers and winners were selected by a panel of anonymous InfoComm members (CTS-certified) who served as on-site judges at InfoComm 2018. On Day 1 and Day 2, judges evaluated each entered product against multiple criteria including innovation; performance against category standard; richness/relevance of feature set; ease of installation/maintenance; network friendliness; and value/ROI. Products with the highest total points were designated as winners.