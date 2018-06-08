AV Technology Names Best of Show Winners at InfoComm 2018

Future plc’s AV Technology brand is pleased to announce its Best of Show winners at InfoComm 2018. This Best of Show list, from an exhibition of thousands of solutions showcased by more than 950 manufacturers, represents outstanding achievements in product development. Six AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on days one and two of InfoComm.
“This year’s strong field of entries is emblematic of the current outpouring of innovation in our industry,” said Matt Pruznick, content director of AV Technology. “The bounty of these companies’ engineering, research and development, and user design efforts was on full display on the show floor, and narrowing the field down to a select group of winners was not an easy task. I offer my heartiest congratulations to the winning companies, and look forward to seeing how their products help technology managers transform their facilities over the coming years.”
The enthusiastic response to AV Technology’s Best of Show program reflects the growing interest of technology managers and end users in InfoComm, according to Adam Goldstein, executive vice president at Future plc. “We’re very pleased to see tech managers continuing to engage with both the InfoComm show and our publications,” he said.
Winning products will be covered in the post-InfoComm print and digital issues of AV Technology and online throughout the coming months.
AV Technology InfoComm 2018 Best of Show Winners
Adder Technology ADDERLink INFINITY
AJA Video Systems KONA HDMI
Aurora Multimedia Corp. ReAX
Avocor F-Series
Belkin Multiport to HDMI Digital AV Adapter
Beyerdynamic Phonum
Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K
Canon REALiS WUX7000Z LCOS Projector
Christie 4K10-HS
Christie Guardian
ClearOne COLLABORATE Space
ClearOne VIEW Lite
Cisco Webex Room 70
Crestron 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System 350
Crestron XiO Cloud
Crestron DM NVX Series with Dante Support
Crestron DM NVX Director
CloviTek CloviFi
Da-Lite Parallax 2.3
Datavideo Corporation NVS-40
Draper TecVision XH800X UST ALR
Epson Pro L12000Q Native 4K 3LCD Laser Projector
IHSE L481-BIPVMC
INTEVI Digital Television
Kaptivo Self-Hosted
Kramer Electronics BRAINware
Kramer Electronics VIA Connect PLUS
Leyard and Planar Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System
Liberty AV Solutions BYOD Connection Hub
Listen Technologies Audio Everywhere
Logitech Rally
Lumens Integration VC-A50PN
Magewell Electronics Ultra Stream HDMI Streaming Encoder
Matrox Mura IPX DisplayPort 1.2 Video Wall Capture Cards
MXL Microphones AC-360-Z
NEC Display NP-PA803UL
NewTek Connect Spark Pro
Nureva Wall WM408i
Optoma Technologies ZH420UST
Owl Labs Meeting Owl
Peerless-AV Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display
Pro Video Instruments VuMATRIX 4K-60-POE-Kit With VuMATRIX Controller
Prysm Laser Phosphor Display 6K Series
Samsung Electronics The Wall Professional
Seneca MX-VU
Sharp Electronics 8K Ultra-HD 70" Monitor
Shure Incorporated Designer 3.1
SILORA R&D SRD-HDR-8X8 Matrix
Sony Electronics VPL-FHZ120L/VPL-FHZ90L
SurgeX The Defender Series
The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group Telos Infinity IP Intercom
tvONE CORIOview
Vanco International Evolution EV4K2006 HDMI Extender
ZeeVee ZyPerMX4