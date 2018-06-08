AV Technology Names Best of Show Winners at InfoComm 2018

Future plc’s AV Technology brand is pleased to announce its Best of Show winners at InfoComm 2018. This Best of Show list, from an exhibition of thousands of solutions showcased by more than 950 manufacturers, represents outstanding achievements in product development. Six AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on days one and two of InfoComm.

“This year’s strong field of entries is emblematic of the current outpouring of innovation in our industry,” said Matt Pruznick, content director of AV Technology. “The bounty of these companies’ engineering, research and development, and user design efforts was on full display on the show floor, and narrowing the field down to a select group of winners was not an easy task. I offer my heartiest congratulations to the winning companies, and look forward to seeing how their products help technology managers transform their facilities over the coming years.”

The enthusiastic response to AV Technology’s Best of Show program reflects the growing interest of technology managers and end users in InfoComm, according to Adam Goldstein, executive vice president at Future plc. “We’re very pleased to see tech managers continuing to engage with both the InfoComm show and our publications,” he said.

Winning products will be covered in the post-InfoComm print and digital issues of AV Technology and online throughout the coming months.

AV Technology InfoComm 2018 Best of Show Winners

Adder Technology ADDERLink INFINITY

AJA Video Systems KONA HDMI

Aurora Multimedia Corp. ReAX

Avocor F-Series

Belkin Multiport to HDMI Digital AV Adapter

Beyerdynamic Phonum

Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K

Canon REALiS WUX7000Z LCOS Projector

Christie 4K10-HS

Christie Guardian

ClearOne COLLABORATE Space

ClearOne VIEW Lite

Cisco Webex Room 70

Crestron 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System 350

Crestron XiO Cloud

Crestron DM NVX Series with Dante Support

Crestron DM NVX Director

CloviTek CloviFi

Da-Lite Parallax 2.3

Datavideo Corporation NVS-40

Draper TecVision XH800X UST ALR

Epson Pro L12000Q Native 4K 3LCD Laser Projector

IHSE L481-BIPVMC

INTEVI Digital Television

Kaptivo Self-Hosted

Kramer Electronics BRAINware

Kramer Electronics VIA Connect PLUS

Leyard and Planar Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System

Liberty AV Solutions BYOD Connection Hub

Listen Technologies Audio Everywhere

Logitech Rally

Lumens Integration VC-A50PN

Magewell Electronics Ultra Stream HDMI Streaming Encoder

Matrox Mura IPX DisplayPort 1.2 Video Wall Capture Cards

MXL Microphones AC-360-Z

NEC Display NP-PA803UL

NewTek Connect Spark Pro

Nureva Wall WM408i

Optoma Technologies ZH420UST

Owl Labs Meeting Owl

Peerless-AV Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display

Pro Video Instruments VuMATRIX 4K-60-POE-Kit With VuMATRIX Controller

Prysm Laser Phosphor Display 6K Series

Samsung Electronics The Wall Professional

Seneca MX-VU

Sharp Electronics 8K Ultra-HD 70" Monitor

Shure Incorporated Designer 3.1

SILORA R&D SRD-HDR-8X8 Matrix

Sony Electronics VPL-FHZ120L/VPL-FHZ90L

SurgeX The Defender Series

The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group Telos Infinity IP Intercom

tvONE CORIOview

Vanco International Evolution EV4K2006 HDMI Extender

ZeeVee ZyPerMX4